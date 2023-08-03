Opinion Former president Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Aug. 3. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)

Ruth Marcus is a Post Opinions columnist and one of the nation’s foremost experts on the Supreme Court and the legal system. George Conway is a lawyer and one of Donald Trump’s leading conservative critics. They sat down Thursday to talk about the Justice Department’s latest indictment of Trump, what it means and where the country goes from here.

Here is an edited excerpt:

Ruth Marcus: So imagine the unimaginable, which is: You are Donald Trump’s lawyer. In addition to getting him to pay up a very fat retainer in advance, what is the best advice you can give him at this point? What is the best way for his lawyers to defend him?

George Conway: I would tell him that he needs to own up to it and plead guilty and work out a deal with the government. One of the things that the Justice Department will consider doing in settling, in plea-bargaining political corruption cases, is to take a commitment from the defendant, an enforceable commitment from the defendant, not to hold public office again, to resign. [Vice President Spiro] Agnew had to resign as part of his nolo contendere plea in 1973.

And so what I would say is, you need to work out the best deal possible, and you just have to say, you’re just gonna leave public life and pay a fine, and I’d do my best to keep him out of prison.

He’s never going to agree with that. He’s not going to plead. But that would be his best move: I’ll leave the republic alone, and you leave me alone.

Marcus: In a situation like this, where [special counsel] Jack Smith works for an administration whose president is running for reelection and is running against Trump, where Trump is the likely GOP nominee, would it be even proper for Smith to make it a condition of the never-going-to-happen agreement with Trump that he would retire from public life?

Because I have to say, that makes me a little queasy.

Conway: The problem with it, of course, is that even the suggestion of it that came from the Justice Department would be pointed to by Trump and his supporters as “Ah, this is why you’re doing that.” And in a sense, they’re not wrong. One of the reasons we have to do this, why we have to make sure we enforce the law, is so that somebody can’t do this again.

It is actually an important function of criminal law not just to deter people but to basically prevent them from committing further crimes. And if you want to prevent this guy from committing further crimes of the sort that he has committed in the past, you have to keep him from —

Marcus: I’m tempted to say, “Lock him up.”

Conway: Well, I’m writing an op-ed, as you may know, and I’m gonna try to sell the title “Lock him up.”

Marcus: You can use me as your advocate.

Conway: I’ll tell the editors that Ruth suggested it.

Marcus: See how far that gets you.

