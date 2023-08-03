Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the July 30 front-page article “Nation’s racial past drives fight for future”: We do have a shared national story, at least potentially. It's the long arc of the moral universe that bent toward emancipation. It would appeal to any side in the history wars. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley — a Black man, it’s necessary to point out — wrote in Hillsdale College’s ultraconservative Imprimis, “What makes America unique is not slavery. It’s emancipation.”

In 2020, David W. Blight, who directs Yale University’s Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition, published a New York Times op-ed headlined “There’s a Chance to Tell a New American Story. Biden Should Seize It.” In a 2020 Post op-ed, he urged an “epic process” of memorializing emancipation.

This national story of our second founding comes directly from slavery’s crimes against humanity and the Declaration of Independence. It shows Ukrainian, Chinese and other freedom strivers that Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was right in his Nobel Prize lecture that “no force … can put an end to the human quest for freedom.”

It centrally involves what Princeton’s Sean Wilentz describes as “hundreds of thousands” of Civil War-era slavery escapees “forcing the issue of freedom, which helped change a war to crush southern secession into a war to destroy slavery.”

Ira Berlin of the University of Maryland’s Freedmen and Southern Society Project explained in a 1992 Post op-ed “how the slaves freed themselves.” James M. McPherson, with others, calls that the “self-emancipation thesis.”

It's hiding in plain sight as a shared national story affirming founding principles, but the country has not yet adopted it. I think the country will.