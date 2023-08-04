Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, U.S. economic policy has been greatly shaped by the idea of the “China Shock.” The term, coined by three economists in a 2016 paper, captures the widespread belief that trade with China resulted in the deindustrialization of significant parts of the United States and the loss of huge numbers of manufacturing jobs. It has fueled much of President Donald Trump’s trade policy and President Biden’s new industrial policy, both premised on the notion that China presents a serious challenge to the United States’ economic position in the world. It is increasingly clear that that challenge has been overcome. The other disruption to the American system — the Trump shock — has not.

There are debates as to whether the China Shock was as strong as initially suggested. I wonder whether it should really have been called the Globalization Shock. Many of the Western manufacturing jobs that were lost would have gone to other emerging markets if they had not gone to China. In any event, most agree that the China Shock ended about 15 years ago. But its political effects remain strong, even though the story in China is now completely different.

China’s economy is in bad shape. Economic growth last quarter came in at 0.8 percent, putting China at risk of missing the government’s target for the year. Prices are close to levels that suggest deflation (which means no one is buying anything). New-home sales by China’s 100 biggest developers dropped 33 percent last month compared to a year ago. Youth unemployment is over 20 percent. Tourism to China has collapsed; in the first quarter of this year, just 52,000 people from overseas visited China via travel agencies. That compares with 3.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Advertisement

In an important essay in Foreign Affairs, Adam S. Posen, the president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, argues that this slowdown is not the result of one-offs such as the pandemic or the war in Ukraine. Instead, he points out that Xi Jinping’s economic strategy, which prioritizes politics and the Communist Party above free markets and growth, has cost China dearly. Posen notes that, in 2015, the Chinese people began reacting to the increasing political interference in the economy by saving rather than spending; household savings as a share of gross domestic product have grown by 50 percent since then. “In the face of uncertainty and fear,” he writes, “households and small businesses start to prefer cash savings to illiquid investment; as a result, growth persistently declines.”

Follow this author Fareed Zakaria 's opinions Follow

Posen sees China’s slowdown as part of a pattern seen in places such as Venezuela, Russia, Turkey and Hungary. For a while, the government desperately wants growth and pursues market-friendly policies. Then, as the leadership consolidates power, it seeks or reverts to political control over the economy and starts cracking down on companies seen as problematic. Soon, politics triumphs over economics and growth slows. “Once an autocratic regime has lost the confidence of the average household and business, it is difficult to win back,” he writes. Once you have interfered massively in the economy, it is clear you could do so at any time again.

I’ve often noted that American anxiety about China reminds me of similar fears about Japan’s dominance in the late 1980s and early 1990s — just as the Japanese economy was peaking and about to go into a prolonged slowdown. The New York Times’s Paul Krugman compares the two countries and concludes that China’s future path will not follow Japan’s: “China will do worse.” He points out that, like Japan’s at the time, China’s economy is unbalanced with weak consumer demand, real estate woes and bad demographics. And China is ruled by an authoritarian regime that might not be able to cope with social unrest arising from slower growth. Both share one critical problem: When you have a declining working age population, it is very hard to sustain a high growth economy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy continues to surprise on the upside. Growth is higher than expected, inflation is dropping faster than predicted and employment numbers continue to be very strong. Nevertheless, the United States has lost its AAA rating from one of the major credit rating agencies, which pointed to high debt and even higher political dysfunction.

The problem for America does not arise from its economic fundamentals, which remain very strong. It is that there is a second shock that the country has been reeling from — the Trump shock. The United States has seen the rise of a populist demagogue who threatens to destroy any and all American institutions that stand in his way. And he has a following like none I have ever seen, and it is devoted to him no matter what he does or says. He has captured the Republican Party almost completely, and many of the Republican officeholders who stood up to Trump in 2020 have been replaced with loyalists. So, if he gets the party’s nomination, which seems highly likely, it could lead to much greater turmoil than we saw in the last election.