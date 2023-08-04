Did we not learn through the coronavirus that it might not be a good thing to play around with critters and insects? Recently, The Post reported on reviving a roundworm that spent many thousands of years in permafrost [“Scientists revive a 46,000-year-old Siberian roundworm,” news, July 28]. Now, “In a first, scientists establish a genetic basis for ‘virgin birth’ among animals” [news, July 29].
Comment
Gift Article
Share
Donald Poole, Waldorf
- Opinion|Readers critique The Post: Acknowledge this young pickleball starEarlier todayOpinion|Readers critique The Post: Acknowledge this young pickleball starEarlier today
- Opinion|A single senator should not have so much powerAugust 3, 2023Opinion|A single senator should not have so much powerAugust 3, 2023
- Opinion|Why the Mütter Museum is a medical marvelAugust 3, 2023Opinion|Why the Mütter Museum is a medical marvelAugust 3, 2023