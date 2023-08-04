The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Maybe we should leave critters and insects alone

August 4, 2023 at 3:55 p.m. EDT
Permafrost on a cliff above the Kolyma River in Russia's Siberia region on July 6, 2019. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Did we not learn through the coronavirus that it might not be a good thing to play around with critters and insects? Recently, The Post reported on reviving a roundworm that spent many thousands of years in permafrost [“Scientists revive a 46,000-year-old Siberian roundworm,” news, July 28]. Now, “In a first, scientists establish a genetic basis for ‘virgin birth’ among animals” [news, July 29].

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Donald Poole, Waldorf

Loading...