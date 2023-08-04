Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Daniella Greenbaum is a writer and founder and chief creative officer of the social-impact production studio Starlight. Close to 2,000 years ago, two Jews debated the death penalty. One argued for, the other against. We’re still deciding who won. In the midst of this ongoing debate, a federal jury recommended on Wednesday that Robert G. Bowers be executed for his murder of 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

Almost five years after the attack, this verdict might feel final, yet it is anything but: In all likelihood, what comes next is a years-long appeals process during which the country — and the Jewish community — will continue to engage in a polarizing debate about the morality of capital punishment.

The Jewish discourse surrounding capital punishment — whether it should happen at all and, if so, how it should be implemented — is best summarized by a conversation recorded in the Mishnah, a compilation of ancient Jewish oral traditions.

The Mishnah cites a 1st-century sage, Rabbi Elazar ben Azariah, who posits that any court that executes a criminal even “once in 70 years” should be considered murderous and destructive. But in the same paragraph, the Mishna cites another rabbi, Shimon ben Gamliel, who argues that the absence of capital punishment would make murder more common and, therefore, if a court does not utilize capital punishment to deter would-be murderers, it is the tribunal that should be considered murderous.

Today, those clashing perspectives still inform the death penalty debate for many Jews. Some oppose capital punishment, citing Azariah, as well as a different verse in the Mishnah teaching that the taking of a single life is akin to the murder of an entire world.

Other Jews support capital punishment, tracing their argument back to Gamliel and the belief that the death penalty serves as a deterrent, ultimately saving lives. There is no definitive Jewish conclusion.

In Israel, the only place where Jews have actually had the pressure and opportunity to take this debate from the theoretical to the practical, the justice system has executed only one person: Adolf Eichmann, a chief architect and perpetrator of the Nazis’ “final solution.” He was hanged in 1962. The death penalty had been outlawed in Israel in 1954, with exceptions for grave offenses related to genocide, war crimes and treason.

Since Eichmann’s execution, courts have occasionally issued death sentences, but they have invariably been overturned on appeal or commuted. Amid the current political turmoil in Israel, a right-wing campaign to make the killing of Israeli citizens by terrorists a capital offense has stirred debate along the lines raised in the Mishnah.

In the United States, the Tree of Life shooting was a pivotal moment for American Jews, myself included. Growing up in Manhattan, surrounded by Jews, I believed the United States to be immune to the ravages of antisemitism that have plagued Jews elsewhere for millennia. Unlike my ancestors, I grew up securely and without discrimination. I attended the same elementary school that my mother attended before me and that my daughter is now attending.

This is a rare experience for Jews because of what it signifies: that we have been welcomed and able to put down roots. In the aftermath of World War II and the Holocaust, overt displays of antisemitism became unseemly. Country clubs and elite universities might have shut their doors to Jews, but that was antisemitism light: In this country at least, we were doing better and feeling more secure than ever before. But it was a false sense of security. The Tree of Life slaughter revealed a pernicious, deadly threat. Antisemitism has soared in the United States since then.

Since the days of the Mishnah, Jews have been debating and disagreeing about things as granular as the inner workings of sand worms and as monumental as the morality of capital punishment. There’s a reason children in Jewish schools are taught about the Talmud’s back-and-forth before they are taught any of its practical conclusions: We are a people who believe that the law must be in the hands of its practitioners, that the Torah is “not in heaven” but here on Earth.

We are taught that the victor of a debate is always truth, never one of the participants, and that debate is divine. I don’t know why Bowers murdered 11 people trying to commune with their god in peace. And I don’t know what the Sanhedrin, the ancient Jewish high court, would have decided about his fate.