Kudos to President Biden, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other Cabinet members for their strong support of Native Americans, specifically for backing attempts by the Chumash tribe to establish a federal marine sanctuary in California ["Tribe seeks to protect its coastline, culture," front page, July 30]. The Chumash initiative, decades in the works, was bolstered in 2015 when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, under President Barack Obama, accepted the tribe's formal application.

In addition to providing key environmental benefits, the sanctuary would serve to reestablish a physical location for the preservation and revival of a Native culture that dates back thousands of years. Three generations of Chumash have worked to bring this momentous undertaking to fruition.

The project faltered in the Trump administration, but the current administration has forwarded the project, with its NOAA approval, to the Office of Management and Budget, for the next step in its journey. Once fully endorsed, it faces more administrative hurdles en route to final implementation.

Public awareness and public pressure are crucial to keeping the project moving forward. The next election could spell its success — or could stall the initiative once more.

Victory for the Chumash tribe will mean victory for the environment, as well as victory for the preservation of an old and proud culture.