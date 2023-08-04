A hearty amen to that. Unfortunately, ignorance is the least of our concerns. We now can say anything we want to anybody or act any way we please because there is no one saying to us, “You will not, you cannot, you must not.” That’s a most sad and dangerous attitude, and one not limited to D.C.

I often say to the young that I am so very glad and grateful to have grown up where I did, when I did and with whom I did, especially in terms of learning those manners and propriety that Austen wrote about. They were learned at home, at school, at church or temple if a family was religious, and in the community, and each venue reinforced the others. In many ways, I find our society barbaric, especially in its gun violence and disregard for others, and I do not envy the young, many of whom seem to have no core constituting morality.