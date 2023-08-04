The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Crime might be up because manners have been forgotten

August 4, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. EDT
A D.C. police officer in his patrol car on April 24 in Southeast Washington. (Courtland Milloy/The Washington Post)

When I was reading Colbert I. King’s July 29 op-ed, “Why do car thieves, porch pirates and shoplifters feel so welcome in D.C.?,” a Jane Austen quote came to mind:

“Manners is what holds a society together. At bottom, propriety is concern for other people. When that goes out the window, the gates of hell are shortly opened, and ignorance is king.”

A hearty amen to that. Unfortunately, ignorance is the least of our concerns. We now can say anything we want to anybody or act any way we please because there is no one saying to us, “You will not, you cannot, you must not.” That’s a most sad and dangerous attitude, and one not limited to D.C.

I often say to the young that I am so very glad and grateful to have grown up where I did, when I did and with whom I did, especially in terms of learning those manners and propriety that Austen wrote about. They were learned at home, at school, at church or temple if a family was religious, and in the community, and each venue reinforced the others. In many ways, I find our society barbaric, especially in its gun violence and disregard for others, and I do not envy the young, many of whom seem to have no core constituting morality.

Charles W. Walton, Takoma Park

