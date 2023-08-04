Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The most intense storm of the year in the Washington region, perhaps in more than a decade, arrived quickly and unexpectedly last Saturday afternoon. Winds up to 84 mph turned trees into instruments of destruction, crushing cars and roofs, and killing a Virginia man as he showered. More than 225,000 homes and businesses lost power. D.C. Fire and EMS crews said they responded to more than 800 calls to 911 for the first time in memory.

First responders, utility workers and road crews deserve praise for springing into action and meeting the moment. Preparation, coordination and years of investment in hardening the local power grid supercharged cleanup and recovery. As annoying as it is to lose electricity for hours — or a car to a falling branch — it could have been far worse.

By several metrics, this was the most intense rainstorm to hit the capital region since the infamous derecho on June 29, 2012, when 4.2 million people lost power across 11 states. Restoration efforts dragged on for 7 to 10 days, longer than after many hurricanes, because the problems were so widespread and power lines turned out to be more fragile than previously understood. Additional storms and excessive heat further complicated recovery.

Fortunately, last weekend’s storm cut the 97-degree heat, and resources for cleanup could be concentrated because the damage wasn’t so widespread. Christopher Rodriguez, director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, says his team benefited from being battle-tested. He was incident commander for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) during covid-19, the unrest following George Floyd’s murder and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In recent years, he has dispatched members of his staff to help local authorities respond to hurricanes in Florida and Texas, wildfires in California, and even a volcano in Hawaii. These experiences sharpened the reflexes for D.C.’s emergency responders when the storm hit with little warning from meteorologists. “We’ve become adept at organizing ourselves very quickly,” he said.

Another helpful factor in coordinating the response was D.C.’s state-of-the-art emergency operations center that opened in February. Mr. Rodriguez said having key decision-makers from all relevant agencies in the same room made it easier to coordinate and prioritize. For example, Loughboro Road was deemed critical for cleanup because of its proximity to Sibley Memorial Hospital. It was closed to the public for a day and a half, but crews were able to use chain saws to quickly create enough room for ambulances to wind through.

Restoring power was paramount. Utilities run drills during the offseason to practice for these kinds of summer storm outages. Dominion Energy had more than 92,000 customers lose power in Northern Virginia, and more than 400 separate locations where poles or wires were down. Spokeswoman Peggy Fox said that the majority of customers had their power back by Sunday evening, and the remaining customers got it by Monday night.

Pepco had 200 line workers on duty when the storm hit, but, within hours, mobilized and deployed more than 2,000 personnel drawn from across 10 states to restore power for more than 70,000 customers. More than 90 percent was back on Monday.

Tamla Olivier, Pepco’s chief operating officer, says the region is fortunate that this storm passed quickly. “We prepare year-round for this,” she said Friday in an interview, but added, “What we’re seeing is a higher frequency of weather events that are more volatile and more devastating.”

In other words, utilities are being forced to grapple with a new normal. Pepco has invested heavily in resiliency projects since the derecho, installing more tree-resistant aerial cables, moving more power lines underground and installing additional reclosers, which help isolate damage on the grid akin to a circuit breaker in a home. Hardening the system has helped reduce the frequency of power outages in D.C. by 57 percent over the past decade.

Dominion has been replacing old power poles with bigger and stronger ones made from pressure-treated wood and subbing out the traditional wooden cross arms with fiberglass versions that are more durable. “After storms, we rarely see our stronger poles broken,” said Ms. Fox.

The headaches commuters faced early in the week were also milder than in comparable storms of the past. This one whacked the tree-lined George Washington Memorial Parkway especially hard, but crews got the northbound lane reopened Tuesday and the southbound lane followed on Wednesday. The National Park Service reports that more than 500 tons of wood and debris were hauled away, and 325 trees needed to be removed or repaired. Montgomery County cleared more than 160 fallen trees, including two that fell on houses.

In no way does the impressive mobilization of resources on a late-July weekend minimize the property damage, especially of homes, that will take some residents months or years to rebuild. Nor does it offer solace for the family coping with the loss of the storm’s lone fatality: Kenneth Allan Lee Jr.