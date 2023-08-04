Sure, two days without power can seem long on these summer days, but the July 29 storm, with torrential rain and winds of more than 80 mph, was widespread, leaving 70,000 Pepco customers without power.

We need to respect the utility workers dealing with devastating and dangerous circumstances, working day and night to restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of finishing the job as early as late Tuesday afternoon. I would hardly describe this as a “slow” recovery. Let’s give credit where credit is due.