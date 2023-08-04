The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Give credit where due on D.C. storm cleanup

August 4, 2023 at 4:03 p.m. EDT
A worker cuts a tree from a power line on July 31 on Loughboro Road in D.C. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 1 Metro article “Two days after storm, a slow recovery”:

Sure, two days without power can seem long on these summer days, but the July 29 storm, with torrential rain and winds of more than 80 mph, was widespread, leaving 70,000 Pepco customers without power.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

We need to respect the utility workers dealing with devastating and dangerous circumstances, working day and night to restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of finishing the job as early as late Tuesday afternoon. I would hardly describe this as a “slow” recovery. Let’s give credit where credit is due.

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

Loading...