Like the children in a gifted family, all of Donald Trump’s indictments excel in different ways. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of him for alleged hush money payments is the tawdriest of the lot. Special counsel Jack Smith’s federal indictment of him on charges of obstinate retention of government documents is the most clearly justified by statute. And the latest indictment concerns the most serious misconduct.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, he attempted to get state legislatures and courts to ignore or throw out millions of votes based on claims of widespread vote fraud. He never provided any serious evidence for these claims and frequently heard, from his allies and aides, that they had no basis. He lobbied his vice president, Mike Pence, to block the counting of electoral votes, which neither the Constitution nor any statute allowed. And he summoned a crowd to pressure Pence and Congress not to certify that he had lost.

The latest indictment runs through the whole miserable story and adds some previously unknown detail. Whether it makes a strong legal case that will or should result in criminal convictions is, reasonably, the main debate it has sparked. What it should make clear is that our existing methods of dealing with presidential misconduct are inadequate.

What was most wrong and dangerous in Trump’s course of conduct was not that it may have run afoul of some federal statutes. It is that he attempted to subvert the constitutional order — a point that he helpfully underscored in December by suggesting that we should terminate the Constitution to reinstate him.

The Constitution has a remedy for this kind of high crime: impeachment. It’s a remedy that Congress can apply even if some of the elements of a statutory crime cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

In our current debate, a common defense of Trump is that he, supposedly, sincerely believed his claims even after advisers explained their ridiculousness. That question could become central to the criminal case.

But it is mostly irrelevant to impeachment, which allows Congress to judge that, no matter what Trump believed, someone who persisted in trying to undo an election he had clearly lost should be barred from office. Either he knew better and consciously sought to thwart voters — or he had such a lack of connection with provable reality, such an indifference to finding out the truth, that he should be locked out of the White House.

Likewise, whether Trump’s spreading of lies and encouragement of his supporters to pressure Congress and the vice president amounted to an incitement to riot under the Supreme Court’s precedents, and could therefore be prosecuted under our criminal laws, was beside the point for impeachment. (Smith has not charged him with that crime.) It was enough to conclude that Trump was reckless and morally responsible for that riot, as then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said at the time, and that he should therefore not be eligible for the presidency again.

Yet in 2021, most Senate Republicans voted against convicting Trump in his impeachment trial, enough to keep him from being disqualified from running for reelection. Some of them argued that impeachment required a proven criminal violation — contrary to what Alexander Hamilton and James Madison thought about the question. Many embraced former judge J. Michael Luttig’s (deeply flawed) argument that former presidents cannot be impeached.

Republican officeholders also thought they had no need to act against Trump because, having been defeated on Election Day and then disgraced on Jan. 6, he would “fade away” as a political force. How’s that working out?

Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate Republicans, noted in 2021 that not convicting Trump would still leave him open to criminal prosecution. More than two years later, what he envisioned may be coming true, provided courts can be convinced, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Trump’s attempt to overturn an election happened to violate portions of the U.S. legal code.

Underlying all these reasons for acquittal was the fact that most Republican voters, having overwhelmingly backed Trump’s reelection a few months earlier, did not favor conviction. The constitutional requirement of two-thirds of the Senate for a conviction guarantees that a president cannot be removed from office or disqualified for future office without a broad social consensus. The flip side of that virtue is that impeachment is a flimsy check on a president’s abuse of power. Only once in our history has a president left office because of the threat of conviction by the Senate.