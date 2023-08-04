Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If only Ivanka Trump were as witty as Barbie. Instead, she and her Ken, Jared Kushner, somnambulate like renegades from the wax museum from one investment fund to the next. Preternaturally perfect and utterly lacking in affect, Javanka, as they’re called, make real dolls seem animated. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight Do you suppose the naked pursuit of power and money makes people unhappy? Or, in their case, is it the killer company they keep?

Both spawns of excessive wealth and privilege, Ivanka and Jared are reason enough to cast Donald Trump into the outer darkness. Their presence in the White House from 2017 to 2021 was a frequent embarrassment, as they convinced themselves that their value amounted to more than the family name. For a while after the 2020 election, they distanced themselves from Trump, which meant we were all spared their spectral visages.

But those days are nigh gone, as the pair appears to be back in search of the family ring. (Run, Gollum, run.)

Trump could be doomed. Or not. With him, one never knows. It’s hard to gauge whether these latest charges will budge his supporters. I doubt it, since to be a Trump fan is to distrust everyone other than He Who Must Be Obeyed. Nor do they probably care that Jared and Ivanka took advantage of their White House status to enrich themselves.

Ivanka might be forgiven for her conflicted relationship with Trump. He’s Daddy, after all. But familial attachments do not — and did not — qualify her or Kushner to serve as senior advisers to the president of the United States. When Kushner was denied security clearance by career intelligence officers because of concerns about foreign influence, outside business interests and personal conduct, Trump overrode them.

As for Kushner’s credulity-straining role as impromptu diplomat to the Middle East, we can only wonder what other conversations took place as he convinced leaders in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to recognize Israel’s sovereignty and normalize relations among them. The Abraham Accords are widely viewed as a landmark development toward building relationships and mitigating tensions in the Persian Gulf region. But it is also increasingly clear that Kushner was simultaneously securing his own financial future via massive investments in his pop-up private equity firm, Affinity Partners, by many of the very same countries that signed the accords. Quelle coincidence.

Kushner’s biggest financial backer, however, was Saudi Arabia, which declined to sign the accords. This was of no consequence to Kushner, who was already pals with Mohammed bin Salman, commonly known as MBS, before joining the Trump White House. The two “princes,” both then in their 30s and eager to establish themselves on the international stage, reportedly bonded as only the born elite can.

Less than six months after leaving the White House, Kushner secured a $2 billion commitment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which MBS controls, despite opposition from the fund’s board of directors because of Kushner’s lack of experience in private equity. Other countries followed suit, including other signatories to the accords — the UAE, Qatar, Sudan and Morocco. Today, Affinity’s investment commitments have reached at least $3 billion, which is not a bad haul for a 30-something adviser to a twice-impeached president who, recently arrested for the third time, faces several fresh indictments.

Lest I be accused of marinating in my own self-righteous disdain, as former National Review editor Rich Lowry has characterized Kushner critics, let’s be clear. Federal law prohibits using one’s public position for personal gain. I can’t prove Kushner used his position to procure funding for Affinity Partners, but to believe otherwise would be ingenuous.

Even if he didn’t break any laws, Kushner crossed every conceivable ethical line in his relationship with MBS by defending him inside the White House when he was under international fire for the murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi — even after the CIA concluded that MBS had ordered the killing. As Donald Trump bragged to Bob Woodward, “I saved his a--.”

At the same time, Trump sold $8 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia after vetoing congressional resolutions to block the sale. If the $2 billion wasn’t payback, what was it? Perhaps a down payment on future favors from a second-term President Trump.

No one’s naive here. The United States is forced at times to negotiate with bad actors. But shouldn’t there be limits to what we ignore and, thus, condone to achieve our goals? To essentially dismiss Khashoggi’s ghastly murder seems to me a dismembered body too far.