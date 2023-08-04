Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Writer Caroline Reilly tracks the history of lobotomies, including through the story of Rose Williams, the sister of playwright Tennessee Williams. Her vacant sadness would have been familiar to tens of thousands of women during the middle of last century.

So how did this past horror turn into the hashtag #LobotomyChic? Reilly suspects it’s an overcorrection to women’s exhaustion after a decade of exhortations to be a girlboss — an ideal of hustling “foisted on us and then sold as our own desires.”

As commenter Ruth Evans theorized in response to the essay, lobotomy jokes are “an ultra-extreme way to express a longing to give it all up and just ‘veg.’”

The comments, too, contain story after story about how lobotomies ruined lives, sometimes those of commenters’ own family members; Rose Williams’s sad tale is just the start.

It’s hard to read through those — or Reilly’s explanation of how medical oppression continues today — and think a lobotomy is anything to laugh about.

The fantasy indictment of Donald Trump

The former president’s arraignment is serious business, too. But with humor columnist Alexandra Petri at the helm, let’s afford ourselves a little laughter.

Alex’s column imagines Trump’s arraignment as he wished it would have gone down. The scene begins with Trump jostling his way to the courthouse through a throng of strong men “all crying like babies because of what was being done to him.”

It ends, of course, with a Nobel Peace Prize, a statue of Trump and a judge’s apology, since all this time, the former president was not lying but actually just “knew better than reality.” All that remains is its TV treatment.

Neal Katyal writes that the real trial deserves to be telecast, too. Federal law generally prohibits cameras in federal courtrooms; Katyal says that law must change.

He writes: “Broadcasting lets Americans see for themselves what is happening in the courtroom and would go a long way toward reassuring them that justice is being done.”

Let’s hope justice gets done here because it very much didn’t in Trump’s second impeachment trial, contributing columnist Ramesh Ponnuru writes.

Ramesh argues that politics turns impeachment into a “flimsy check on a president’s abuse of power.” As much as anything, he writes, this indictment makes clear that “our existing methods of dealing with presidential misconduct are inadequate.”

Chaser: Associate editor Ruth Marcus sat down with George Conway to ask him: What would you do if you were Trump’s lawyer? You can listen to their whole conversation.

From the Editorial Board’s rundown of the ideas for remaking Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown D.C. Above is the “Civic Stage” vision, one of three put forward by the planning commission overseeing the transformation.

This one, with only two lanes of traffic on both sides of a huge central promenade, is the one the board supports. (Barcelona who?!) But each of them is worth checking out.

No matter which direction the commission takes America’s main street, the avenue’s “future should be bold,” the board writes: “a gathering place for the city, the nation and the world.”

“I write this as a hostage,” opens an op-ed from the president of Niger.

Mohamed Bazoum is writing from illegal imprisonment, detained by a military junta trying to overthrow his country’s democracy. The international community has condemned the act, but Bazoum writes that Niger needs all the help it can get at this moment of crisis.

He’s especially reluctant to let Niger — the “last bastion of respect for human rights” in Africa’s Sahel region — backslide from the progress it has made. He runs through an impressive record as proof of his good governance.

But no matter his record, Bazoum was elected democratically. That alone should be enough to make the free world rally to his country’s aid.

Chaser: Last week, right at the start of the coup, the Editorial Board explained its global significance and plotted what the United States should do.

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Walking down Main Street

Wave to the neighbor and the …

Czech ambassador?

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. Have a great weekend!