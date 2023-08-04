The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Nothing judged belongs at the Olympics

August 4, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. EDT
A break dancing workshop on May 23 in Paris. (Cyril Zannettacci/Agence VU for The Washington Post)

Regarding the July 29 front-page article on break dancing joining the Paris Olympics, “A delicate dance”:

Events that are judged should not be part of the Olympics. Studies demonstrate significant national bias when judges decide the outcome of international competitions (e.g., ice skating). Olympic medals awarded by judges are considered to be the same as medals that are given to whoever runs or swims the fastest. This is a false equivalency between subjectivity and objectivity. Judged events can have their own world championships, but they should not be part of the Olympics.

However, judged events will not be eliminated from the Olympics, because the International Olympic Committee is primarily a moneymaking organization, and events such as gymnastics and ice skating are among the largest revenue producers in terms of broadcasting rights. As always, follow the money.

Frank Scarbrough, Germantown

