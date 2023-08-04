The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion PEPFAR is too important to be a political football

August 4, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. EDT
Earthen lamps at a 2021 HIV/AIDS awareness campaign in Kolkata, India. (Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

Regarding the July 31 front-page article “HIV care bogged down by politics”:

It is both unconscionable and embarrassing that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, is being used as a football to garner political points. We are proud of PEPFAR and to partner with it to save lives.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

PEPFAR has helped save more than 25 million lives since its creation. The women who worry about the health of their children and families in the face of HIV should not also have to worry about whether U.S. politics will take away their access to lifesaving care. I urge Congress to think of these families and urgently work together to reauthorize PEPFAR. We know what works — and that’s PEPFAR. Let’s finish the fight and finally achieve an AIDS-free generation.

Charles “Chip” Lyons, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

The Post's View: A shining example of U.S. leadership is needlessly endangered

Loading...