Regarding the July 31 front-page article “HIV care bogged down by politics”:
PEPFAR has helped save more than 25 million lives since its creation. The women who worry about the health of their children and families in the face of HIV should not also have to worry about whether U.S. politics will take away their access to lifesaving care. I urge Congress to think of these families and urgently work together to reauthorize PEPFAR. We know what works — and that’s PEPFAR. Let’s finish the fight and finally achieve an AIDS-free generation.
Charles “Chip” Lyons, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.