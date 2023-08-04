It is both unconscionable and embarrassing that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, is being used as a football to garner political points. We are proud of PEPFAR and to partner with it to save lives.

PEPFAR has helped save more than 25 million lives since its creation. The women who worry about the health of their children and families in the face of HIV should not also have to worry about whether U.S. politics will take away their access to lifesaving care. I urge Congress to think of these families and urgently work together to reauthorize PEPFAR. We know what works — and that’s PEPFAR. Let’s finish the fight and finally achieve an AIDS-free generation.