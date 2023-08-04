Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As an academic, I agree wholeheartedly with Megan McArdle’s assertion that “we’re the ones who made Harvard and its brethren synonymous with prestige” [“America needs to stop relying on elite colleges’ snobbish choices,” Tuesday Opinion, Aug. 1]. The admissions data she cited were damning but apply only to undergraduate programs. We should direct the same scrutiny to graduate admissions, where, arguably, a negative decision more immediately affects one’s work.

As an assistant professor decades ago, I attended a meeting assessing graduate applications and heard from an esteemed senior colleague: “Yes, he has a superb GPA and impressive major and supporting courses, but he’s from a state institution and so I vote no.” (I assume I made it into that meeting because of my three full graduate fellowships, albeit from less choosy government and foundation sources.) I don’t know whether this situation has changed, as not enough attention has been paid to preferred admission standards to graduate and professional programs.

I benefited from this elitism, having climbed the academic ladder with the response to the question of “degree and institution?” with “PhD and Harvard.” Ms. McArdle’s words need to be taken seriously by admissions officers and leaders at these elite institutions and by graduates who enjoy the privilege of their degrees.

Richard D. Brecht, Washington

The writer is co-director of the American Councils Research Center.

Megan McArdle held up post-college income as the most important metric of success while lambasting “the mammonite vulgarity of Ivy admissions procedures.” Unproven assertions (“we already know they’re admitting a bunch of rich kids who probably wouldn’t get in if they were merely middle-class”) led directly to the circular logic of a “snobbery” label.

Ms. McArdle sprinkled her piece with personal anecdotes, so I’ll contribute one of my own. Neither of my parents went to college; my dad never graduated from high school. I was fortunate enough to receive my undergraduate education at Yale and my doctoral education at Harvard, with a Fulbright year in Germany between the two. I am proud to be associated with my alma maters but even more grateful to them for having prepared me for an inquisitive life and a career in government, which Ms. McArdle derided in comparison with “running a successful business that provides valuable goods and services to customers.”

Oh, and yes, there’s that pesky legacy business. My daughter also graduated from Yale, having been the valedictorian of a Fairfax County high school. Another “snobbish choice” by the Yale admissions office, indeed.