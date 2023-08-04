Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I was very surprised that the July 18 Sports article “From high school tennis to pickleball paydays,” about 18-year-old pickleball pro Alix Truong from George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, did not mention 16-year-old pickleball pro Anna Leigh Waters. Truong’s meteoric rise in the sport to the pro level in only two years is very impressive. But Waters’s story is legendary and unprecedented in pickleball. She is ranked No. 1 in the world in singles, doubles and mixed doubles by the Professional Pickleball Association. When Waters turned pro at age 12, she became the youngest pickleball pro ever.

Without acknowledging Waters, the article contained the following quotes from Truong: “It’s definitely different being the baby on the tour. … Let me try to be the face of the younger generation.” Not mentioning Waters, who is two years younger than Truong and is the top woman player in the sport, was a terrible oversight.

Advertisement

Samuel J. Barish, Rockville

Issuing a Travel warning

I feel as though The Post’s Travel section should be titled “Don’t Travel!” Every week, it seems the negative articles warning about travel challenges outnumber the positive ones.

Advertisement

Travel, done right and with at least a little adventure and abandon, opens minds and teaches us about the world — including that little challenges are just that in the big scheme of things and also that the world is not as unsafe and scary as the worst travel stories suggest.

Sean C. Carroll, Washington

What, exactly, is his relationship with the taxman?

The July 27 front-page article “Hunter Biden deal in limbo” mentioned that Hunter Biden had tax issues in 2017 and 2018, and noted that “he did not pay on time.”

Does that mean he eventually paid his taxes? If he did pay, how late was he? Did he file with partial payments or without paying? Or did he not pay or file by the due date?

Gus Mancuso, Laurel

Coming up short

The July 16 front-page article on Trinity Rodman, “Rodman had the name. She made her own game.,” said, “Despite standing an undersized 6-foot-7, Dennis Rodman led the NBA in rebounding seven consecutive years.”

Advertisement

Considering that the majority of men in the United States stand less than 6-foot-7, the article should have clarified that being that height is considered undersized only if you’re a power forward or center in the National Basketball Association.

Dean Schleicher, Monrovia

In the hot seat

The July 6 news article “July 4 was Earth’s hottest day since at least 1979” stated that the hottest average global temperature was reached on July 4. The article went on to say that the previous record (“the last time the record was broken”) was on July 3 and, “before that, the highest recorded average temperature in history was 62.46 degrees Fahrenheit as measured on Aug. 14, 2016.”

It reads to me that July 4 was the hottest since July 3, which was the hottest since August 2016. What about 1979? Was it hotter than July 3 and/or Aug. 14, 2016? I will bet that there is some technicality among the scientific jargon (e.g., “global average temperature” vs. “highest recorded average temperature”), but in any case, the information ought to be clearer.

Advertisement

Or am I missing something?

Alvin Hutchinson, Bethesda

Who was the target demographic?

Michael Ramirez managed to insult a surprisingly large and diverse portion of the human population in a single frame with his July 25 editorial cartoon. Was it just younger generations that were the target of this unfunny hit job, or was it an attack on women? Both?

The only redeeming feature of this cartoon is that it managed to efficiently package up enough implicit bias for an entire semester’s worth of discussion. To that end, bravo, Mr. Ramirez.

Heather J. Lynch, Port Jefferson, N.Y.

A fatal proximity

The July 25 news article “Woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone” said, “It’s unclear how close the woman was to the bear during the encounter.”

Pretty close would be my bet.

Pen Suritz, Ocean View, Del.

The Post is playing hard to get

The July 25 news article “Woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone” said, “It’s unclear how close the woman was to the bear during the encounter.”

Advertisement

Pretty close would be my bet.

Pen Suritz, Ocean View, Del.

Justice for and by Native Americans

The July 25 front-page article “A defense of diversity fell to an office that lacks it” brought much-needed attention to the lack of diversity at the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG). The article failed to mention, however, the OSG’s lack of Native American lawyers. Both omissions of Native Americans — from the article and from the OSG — merit correction.

Erasures such as these are a persistent problem for Native Americans; the resulting harm is particularly acute here. The United States owes treaty-based, trust obligations to Indian tribes, and federal law governs life in Indian country to a degree matched in few other areas. Federal law determines the bounds of tribal sovereignty, the scope of treaty rights and the rules that apply to individual tribal members in spheres such as child welfare, taxation and criminal law.

Advertisement

In just its past five terms, the Supreme Court decided more than 10 cases involving Indian tribes. The OSG — which is charged with fulfilling the United States’ trust obligations at the Supreme Court — plays an outsize role in these cases. The United States is often a party, and even when it is not, the OSG typically participates at oral argument. Indeed, the OSG presented oral argument in every Indian law case from the past five terms. Yet despite the OSG’s central role, the OSG has never hired a Native American lawyer, per University of Michigan professor Matthew L.M. Fletcher.

As The Post article noted, many maintain that the OSG “has a special responsibility to reflect the country it serves.” That moral imperative is especially pronounced in the case of Native Americans.

Lenny Powell, Washington

Advertisement

The writer, a lawyer and a Native American, helped litigate six Supreme Court cases over the court’s past five terms, including the landmark Indian law cases McGirt v. Oklahoma and Haaland v. Brackeen.

Why conceal Facebook’s secret?

Halfway through the July 28 news article “Study: Changing Facebook algorithm won’t fix polarization” came the information that “Facebook offers users the ability to see a mostly chronological feed.”

Telling the reader where and how to do that would have been most helpful. Please do not keep it a secret.

Robert Braxton, Fairfax

Love thy neighbors, but call them what they are

I was grateful that the July 16 front-page article “A dispute between businesses shakes a small town” used the term “conservative Christian” to describe a couple in The Plains, Va. Many of my fellow Christians and I believe in more liberal interpretations of the Bible, support Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ rights, fight for easy access to abortion and gender-affirming care, and belong to congregations that continue to welcome everyone. I appreciated this subtle reminder that there are many of us who are willing to love our neighbors.

Susan Walther, Baltimore

This writer would run a tighter ship

I greatly admired Paul Kane’s July 23 @PKCapitol column about Senate chaplain Barry Black, “After 20 years as the Senate’s chaplain, Barry Black still speaks ‘truth to power.’” My mental vision of his “speaking truth to power” and looking out over the National Mall “from his third-floor office with a porthole-like window” was shattered when I saw the photo of a figure silhouetted in a window that bears only the remotest semblance to a porthole.

Advertisement

I have crossed the seas in low-level cabins with portholes. Portholes are round. I think the word “window” would have been sufficient. I like to think of the chaplain meditating while looking out of a porthole into the Washington world.

Excellent article, by the way.

Betty Lawson Walters, Rockville

Readers are lost. What even is masculinity?

In her July 16 Opinions Essay, “Men are lost. Here’s a map out of the wilderness.,” Christine Emba went on and on about a crisis of sorts of masculinity without ever defining the term. How are readers supposed to understand (or consider a solution to) some deviance from a norm that was not defined?

Regarding that, the most Emba dwelled on was the economy and employment. No one can argue that those elements have not changed, but I’m very well-read and steeped in history, and I have never read about a crisis of masculinity during the Great Depression or any of the other devastating depressions that came before. And that argument carries even less weight when compared with the restrictions and attitudes women face as their roles change, and yet they continue to advance in the job market. Oh, and without anyone writing any articles about a crisis of femininity. Why is it that the all-powerful macho man can’t do that?

Not once were the most universal changes in society mentioned: the explosion and pervasiveness of an entertainment industry churning out its own image of masculinity to create tension (tension is the first element of entertainment and storytelling) and make money — with no regret; and the internet and social media, which have developed into not much more than 24/7 grievance platforms for those who act and react to social nonsense before they think.

I was taught masculinity (way before the internet and the exploding entertainment industry) by a single mother with little formal education and no work experience when her young husband died. She taught me and my brother to respect women, their femininity and their abilities (because she was forced to find and show hers in a world that held her back). She taught us to show tender love in a family that was falling apart and to understand that, as men, we would not be so much the opposite of women but their missing other piece, just as they would be ours.