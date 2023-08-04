Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is not democracy’s best day. That day came on Jan. 20, 2021, when Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States. The country had been tested. A violent threat to the peaceful transfer of power had been met and defeated. The Capitol stood strong on its foundation. The Constitution held. On that Inauguration Day, democracy prevailed.

Jan. 20, 2021, now appears to have been a high-water mark.

Biden said at the time that restoring the soul of the country and securing its future required uniting the nation in a cause that he asked every American to join. Every good wish. Instead, we have political disunity in Washington to the extent that the credit of the United States, built on hundreds of years of stability and reliability, has again been downgraded on Wall Street — due in large part to the petty obstructionism of the recent debt ceiling debate, which raised the ominous prospect of America defaulting on its debt.

A further show of disunity was on display Thursday afternoon at the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in D.C., where former president Donald Trump faced charges of having perpetrated criminal conspiracies to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump alone is the reason he was arraigned in federal court this week. The riotous Jan. 6, 2021, mob was his doing. Those were his people who set out to keep democracy from working, his people who chased members of Congress from their sacred duties. It was Trump, prime manipulator and manufacturer of facts, who was determined to remain in the White House despite having been defeated in a free and fair democratic election.

The country is riven by three indictments of a former president in four months. How could it not be? In addition to the federal election case, there’s the New York indictment for alleged financial crimes and federal charges alleging the mishandling of national defense materials and obstruction of a Justice Department investigation. At some point, Georgia might well weigh in with an indictment of its own over Trump and associates’ efforts to pressure officials to overturn his 2020 loss in that state.

Trump’s not-guilty pleas only add to this historic moment of crisis. The wheels of justice will now get road-tested in a court of law. As they should be. And in Trump’s case, as they must be. The other Republican hopefuls might want to be president, but Trump desperately needs to be president. Being in the White House is all that stands between Trump’s hearing “Hail to the Chief” and “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, what is your verdict?” in the coming years. Argue all you want over whether a sitting president is immune from criminal prosecution and imprisonment while discharging his duties, but if Trump regains the Oval Office, bid farewell to the idea of the criminal justice system ever holding him accountable.

So the testing of democracy continues outside the courthouses in the District, Florida and New York. Because Trump remains the raging fire in America’s politics. He is the supreme leader in today’s uncivil war being fought in statehouses, libraries, town councils and here in Washington. The path forward will continue to be marked by national disunity of Trump’s making and protraction.

There’s no underplaying this chapter in U.S. history. Trump has a stranglehold on an enormous share of Republicans. He sees, thinks and speaks for them. They don’t care about the indictments or what he did with national secrets. They don’t care that he is a liar and cheat. They dismiss all the charges against him as politically motivated. Donald Trump is theirs and they are his, and that’s all that matters. Even if he’s found guilty and sentenced, they will vote for Trump if his name is on the ballot.

This is the difficult hour that America must face.

There’s no getting around it: Trump and his disciples are the foes. They have shown with their behavior that they don’t honor the Constitution.

Trump and his believers must be met where true tests of democracy take place — at the polls. Courts and juries have roles to play in this chapter. But so must voters. This is how we will be judged. Will next year’s election be democracy’s day or the day that democracy dies?