You think architect Marcel Breuer’s Health and Human Services building is Washington’s “ugliest” [“ Is this the ugliest building in Washington? ,” Metro, July 30]? Consider the Housing and Urban Development building he also designed.

As for the building’s outsides, one successor to Kemp, Andrew M. Cuomo, was secretary when new sitting areas were added to the plaza fronting HUD’s building, which Breuer had left empty. To shade each new outdoor sitting place, big circular canopies were erected. The Transportation Department was across Seventh Street SW from HUD at the time, so people derided the canopies as parking places for visitors arriving in flying saucers. Thank goodness Breuer had nothing to do with the better-designed National Air and Space Museum just blocks away.