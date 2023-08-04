The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Here’s the actual ugliest building in D.C.

August 4, 2023 at 4:02 p.m. EDT
The Department of Housing and Urban Development building. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

You think architect Marcel Breuer’s Health and Human Services building is Washington’s “ugliest” [“Is this the ugliest building in Washington?,” Metro, July 30]? Consider the Housing and Urban Development building he also designed.

HUD Secretary Jack Kemp once called Breuer’s HUD building “10 floors of basement.” Working there for 16 years, I agreed whenever I walked HUD’s dreary corridors.

As for the building’s outsides, one successor to Kemp, Andrew M. Cuomo, was secretary when new sitting areas were added to the plaza fronting HUD’s building, which Breuer had left empty. To shade each new outdoor sitting place, big circular canopies were erected. The Transportation Department was across Seventh Street SW from HUD at the time, so people derided the canopies as parking places for visitors arriving in flying saucers. Thank goodness Breuer had nothing to do with the better-designed National Air and Space Museum just blocks away.

Tino Calabia, Chevy Chase

The Hubert H. Humphrey Building, headquarters of the Department of Health and Human Services, is not the ugliest building in Washington. That distinction definitely belongs to the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

In fact, it is my fondest desire to live long enough to see that monstrosity demolished and have the space filled with an example of neoclassical architecture that will complement the Federal Triangle.

Lawrence M. Spillan, Alexandria

