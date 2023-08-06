There were no surprises in the sham election Cambodia staged in July. Long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen had made clear he would brook no opposition to his Cambodian People’s Party continuing its decades-long hold on power.
But Hun Sen nonetheless deemed the farce a landslide victory and announced that he will step down as prime minister after nearly 40 years and turn over the position to his son, Hun Manet, a West Point-trained general and army chief who was just elected to a parliamentary seat from the capital, Phnom Penh. The transition could come as early as this month, although the mercurial Hun Sen has been known to make public announcements and then change his mind.
Dynastic succession is, of course, thoroughly undemocratic. But even so, the elevation of Hun Manet might seem like a reason for Cambodians to hope for a more open, less repressive future. He sometimes echoes his father’s rhetoric, even his mannerisms. But at age 45, Hun Manet represents a younger, more educated generation that has known mostly peace in the previously war-torn country. After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy, Hun Manet received a master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate in economics from the University of Bristol in Britain. He is expected to usher in a new generation of more technocratic cabinet members, many the children of aging party stalwarts but who, like Hun Manet, were educated at American and European universities.
That suggests Hun Manet, with his new team, might bring a more worldly, less anti-Western outlook than his 70-year-old father, who is given to anti-American and anti-Western tirades and has moved his small country decisively — and dangerously — into China’s orbit. China has been reported to be building a secret naval base in Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand.
On the other hand, while Hun Manet seems to be inheriting his father’s position, it remains to be seen how much power he will actually have. Hun Sen has signaled that he will retain his influence over Cambodia’s government and politics by remaining as head of the ruling party as well as president of the senate. Hun Sen has also suggested he might return as prime minister and has hinted that factions within the ruling elite might not be totally on board with this dynastic succession plan.
In response to Cambodia’s unfree, unfair election, the Biden administration announced a pause in foreign assistance programs as well as visa restrictions on unnamed individuals “who undermined democracy” in Cambodia. That seems prudent, though we have argued on this page for a more targeted move, allowing U.S. assistance to continue if it can bypass the government and go directly to nongovernmental civil society groups and help bolster independent media.
But there should also be a carrot to go along with the stick. With Hun Sen stepping back, there is a chance for a reset in relations. Hun Manet needs to know that if he is ready to mend ties with the West, reduce Cambodia’s overreliance on China, address human rights concerns and allow opposition parties and independent media the space to operate freely, then the United States stands ready to assist.
