The long wish list of recommendations in the July 29 editorial “Fix D.C.’s dangerous roads” to improve the safety of D.C. roads failed to mention one major cause behind social disorder in the District: The D.C. Council has hampered the D.C. police’s ability to suppress crime. The council seems to be on a multiyear effort to impose major, legislative constraints upon the police department.

Look no further than the police department pursuit policy effective July 20. Under the policy, police are prohibited from engaging in most pursuits unless one of the vehicle’s occupants is suspected of committing a violent crime. The same pursuit policy mentions that during a criminal or other trial of the pursuing officer (if an injury should occur because of a pursuit), the reasonableness of an officer’s actions to engage in a pursuit will be derived from “whether the member made all reasonable efforts to prevent harm, including abandoning efforts to apprehend the suspect.”

Officers cannot pursue vehicles for traffic infractions (including the car being stolen, bad tags or no insurance) or for property crimes. It’s no coincidence that behind many of the violent crimes in D.C. is a stolen motor vehicle or one with homemade or expired license plates.

Additionally, to suggest that photo enforcement will help with the traffic issue is laughable. These photo tickets affect only those vehicle owners who keep their cars lawfully registered (and who pay).

Finally, to blame the roads is ludicrous. The roads haven’t changed in the past decade. What has changed is society’s views on holding people accountable for their actions and our inability to take into account the larger risk to society of letting criminals freely flee.