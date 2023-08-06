In his Aug. 1 Tuesday Opinion column, “ I don’t recognize the intolerant, illiberal country Israel is becoming ,” Max Boot decried Israel’s current government and its domination by religious and nationalist voices. Fine. But to allow a moment in time to shape his larger outlook toward Israel, a country he says he once loved unreservedly, is unfortunate.

The last point should be particularly relevant to Mr. Boot. Families like his were able to leave the Soviet Union in the 1970s because they declared their intention to live in Israel. Without that declaration, their exit might well have been blocked. The same Israel that helped them leave, even though Mr. Boot’s family ended up heading for the United States after arrival in the West, is the same Israel that today is providing a sanctuary to Jews fleeing tyranny in the Russian Federation, war against Ukraine and rising antisemitism in Europe and elsewhere — while continuing to be the most progressive nation in the Middle East and a staunch U.S. ally.