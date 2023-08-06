Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former vice president Mike Pence did not go to the FBI or the public to reveal in real time when defeated former president (and now thrice-indicted) Donald Trump was allegedly attempting a coup. He refused to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 select committee. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight None of this spoke well of his character or devotion to the rule of law. However, the indictment on Tuesday of Trump on charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election and Pence’s reaction to it cast him in a more positive light.

The indictment reveals not only Pence’s ability to withstand alleged constant entreaties to overthrow the election; it also demonstrates just how extensively Pence cooperated with special counsel Jack Smith. The indictment makes clear that pressuring Pence to “send back” the electors to the states was a key part of the alleged conspiracy to prevent the transfer of power. At every turn, Pence rebuffed the scheme. (Paragraph 11a: “The Defendant’s Vice President—who personally stood to gain by remaining in office as part of the Defendant’s ticket and whom the Defendant asked to study fraud allegations—told the Defendant that he had seen no evidence of outcome-determinative fraud.”)

In paragraph 90, the indictment recites Pence’s recollections of numerous conversations in which Trump tried to persuade Pence to exceed his legal authority. Pence provided key tidbits to the special counsel, including this, in section c: “The Vice President responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper. In response, the Defendant told the Vice President, ‘You’re too honest.’” Two takeaways from these allegations: Pence held his ground, and, but for Pence’s cooperation with Smith, we would not know most of the content of the private conversations between Pence and Trump.

Moreover, we learn that Pence kept contemporaneous notes, which he provided to the special counsel. The notes documented a series of conversations in December and early January. In particular, the documents substantiate what was said in a key Oval Office meeting. From paragraph 93: “During the meeting, as reflected in the Vice President’s contemporaneous notes, the Defendant made knowingly false claims of election fraud, including, ‘Bottom line—won every state by 100,000s of votes’ and ‘We won every state,’ and asked—regarding a claim his senior Justice Department officials previously had told him was false, including as recently as the night before—'What about 205,000 votes more in PA than voters?'.” Pence’s notes also indicate that he challenged Trump’s lawyers, pointing out that even they didn’t think he could unilaterally reject slates of electors.

We learn critical details about a private meeting on the eve of the certification session. From paragraph 97: “When the Vice President refused to agree to the Defendant’s request that he obstruct the certification, the Defendant grew frustrated and told the Vice President that the Defendant would have to publicly criticize him.” And once again on the morning of Jan. 6, Pence provides evidence only he and Trump would have had. (Paragraph 102: “At 11:15 a.m., the Defendant called the Vice President and again pressured him to fraudulently reject or return Biden’s legitimate electoral votes.”)

Without Pence standing up to Trump, our democracy would have been in tatters. And if not for his sharing information with Smith, prosecution would have been dicey, at the very least. One can argue that Pence did no more than his legal duty in refusing to join a coup plot and then telling the truth to prosecutors. But that is far more than many others did.

In the wake of the indictment Tuesday, Pence also took a different tack than other Republicans seeking the 2024 nomination who play the whataboutism game or baselessly call the prosecution political. “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement. He also said, “Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear. And while I made my case to him, with what I understood my oath of the Constitution to require, the president ultimately continued to demand that I choose him over the Constitution.”

In a final skewering, Pence declared, “I really do believe that anyone who puts themself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. Anyone who asks someone else to put themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.” If only others in his party agreed.

Few believe that Pence can displace Trump or win over the MAGA base. However, we would be in a far different place if other Republican officeholders and 2024 aspirants at least agreed with Pence’s statements. If they rallied to Pence’s side, they might finally impress upon GOP voters the danger in nominating Trump. Pence, after all, poses little danger to their presidential hopes.

But do not count on the GOP field or many other Republican officials praising Pence for pushing back against Trump when it mattered, for treating the latest criminal indictment with the seriousness it deserves or for reiterating the principle that putting oneself above the Constitution is disqualifying.