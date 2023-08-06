Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now the legal wrangling begins. The indictment of Donald Trump lays out four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against voting rights. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight Trump’s lawyers will surely move to challenge the legal sufficiency of the case, arguing that the allegations, even if true, don’t amount to a crime and filing a motion to dismiss the indictment even before the case goes to trial. I think they’ll lose; even if some charges are knocked out or pared back, prosecutors will be able to proceed on others. Trump will then have to wait for an appeal, if he is convicted, to raise the legal arguments again.

Here are the strongest — although perhaps not all that strong — claims we can expect to hear ahead of trial:

Argument #1: The statutes governing conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding (Counts Two and Three) don’t apply here, because that prohibition only covers destruction of evidence and other forms of evidence tampering.

The relevant law, 18 U.S.C. 1512(c), provides that whoever “corruptly (1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or (2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”

Most courts have broadly interpreted the second, “otherwise obstructs” language to cover conduct that ranges beyond document destruction. The provision, the Supreme Court said in a 1995 decision, “serves as a catchall, prohibiting persons from endeavoring to influence, obstruct, or impede the due administration of justice.”

Some Jan. 6 defendants have argued that the law does not cover conduct outside the general area of document destruction or witness tampering. But the language is broader than that. As U.S. Appeals Court Judge Florence Pan, a Biden appointee, wrote in an April ruling, U.S. v. Fischer, upholding the use of the obstruction statute, “no fewer than fourteen district judges in this jurisdiction have adopted the broad reading of the statute urged by the government to uphold the prosecution of defendants who allegedly participated in the Capitol riot.”

That doesn’t doom Trump’s argument. Trump nominee Gregory Katsas, dissented, arguing that the “otherwise obstructs” language meant that the illegal conduct had to have something to do with evidence. After all, he noted, the provision was part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, enacted in the wake of the Enron scandal in response to corporate wrongdoing and document destruction.

“Section 1512(c)(2) has been on the books for two decades and charged in thousands of cases — yet until the prosecutions arising from the January 6 riot, it was uniformly treated as an evidence-impairment crime,” Katsas wrote.

Even if Katsas is correct, however, prosecutors could argue that Trump’s efforts to prevent the election results from being certified are closer to evidence tampering than is the rioters’ conduct in assaulting police officers. Still, this is an issue on its way to the Supreme Court, and it’s not certain how the majority, which has been wary of endorsing broad interpretations of anti-corruption laws, would rule on the issue.

Argument #2: Trump lacked the requisite intent to break the law or to act corruptly, because he believed that he won the election and was only taking steps to vindicate his rights as the supposedly victorious candidate.

The intent question is a complicated one. The indictment repeatedly asserts that Trump knew he lost the election and sets out a mountain of evidence to that effect — his own statements, the conclusions of his top advisers, the unanimous findings of numerous courts.

At the same time, it recognizes that Trump had every right — whether he was lying or merely deluded — to argue that he had won. He just didn’t have the right to use illegal means to effectuate that victory. As Randall Eliason, a former federal public corruption prosecutor, has explained, “If I honestly believe a bank had cheated me and owes me money, that doesn’t mean I can rob the bank to get my money back.”

But the fact pattern in Trump’s case is a mix of perfectly legal claims of election fraud with other acts that prosecutors argue cross the line of legality — demanding that Georgia officials “find” the necessary votes to produce a win, arranging to submit phony slates of electors, pressing Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election after Pence insisted he had no such authority. (“You’re too honest,” Trump allegedly replied.)

The obstruction counts, as outlined above, require proof that the defendant acted “corruptly.” The meaning of corruptly under 1512(c) is far from settled, as the recent Fischer case from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit illustrated. In that case, Pan wrote, “corruptly” was not at issue because the underlying obstructive action — assaulting Capitol police — was “independently unlawful.”

But the concurring judge, Justin Walker, a Trump nominee, said the “corruptly” provision requires proof the defendant “must intend to obtain a benefit that he knows is unlawful.” That at least gives Trump an opening to argue that he lacked the requisite intent in seeking to have himself declared the victor. Did he know he wasn’t entitled to the presidency? The D.C. Circuit is weighing the question in another Jan. 6 case argued in May; you can be sure both sides in the Trump case will be keeping a close eye on the ruling.

Whatever the meaning of corruptly, Trump’s argument under the conspiracy to defraud statute would be similar: that he was convinced the election had been stolen from him and he was making legitimate efforts to rectify the error. As the Justice Department’s instructions for prosecutors state, “The intent required for a conspiracy to defraud the government is that the defendant … performed acts or made statements that he/she knew to be false, fraudulent or deceitful to a government agency, which disrupted the functions of the agency or of the government.”

In the end, the issue of Trump’s state of mind and whether prosecutors have met their burden of proof will be a question for the jury to decide.

Argument #3: Trump relied on advice of counsel in pursuing his quest to remain in office.

Trump “had advice of counsel, a very detailed memorandum from a constitutional expert,” his new lawyer, John Lauro, told Fox News, referring to John Eastman, a former Chapman University law professor who was pressing outlandish arguments about Pence’s authority not to certify the election results and who is referred to in the indictment as co-conspirator 2.

I’m with Trump’s former attorney general, William P. Barr, on this one: “I don’t think that dog is going to hunt.” Reliance on advice of counsel is an affirmative defense available to Trump, but the lawyer actually has to be acting as the counsel (there’s no evidence that Trump retained Eastman for this purpose) and, even more important, that reliance has to be reasonable. Prosecutors will argue that Trump was told by numerous lawyers that Pence had no such power, notwithstanding Eastman’s contention to the contrary. The indictment notes that Trump, tellingly, excluded his own White House counsel from a meeting on the topic.

“He wouldn’t listen to all the lawyers … in various departments or the White House that had those responsibilities, or his campaign,” Barr said. “He would search for a lawyer who would give him the advice he wanted.”

Moreover, as a model prosecution memo produced by Just Security points out, the fact that the counsel on whom Trump supposedly relied is a (so-far unindicted) co-conspirator undercuts Trump’s ability to pursue this argument. In a 1984 case rejecting the reliance on counsel defense, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit noted that the lawyer “was integrally involved in the sham operation.”

To get the issue before jurors, Trump will have to show that he relied in good faith on his lawyers’ advice. Even if jurors buy that, however, it would not knock out all the charges against Trump, just the parts of those — such as the slates of phony electors and the Pence certification — where Eastman’s advice played a central role.

Argument #4: The federal civil rights statute under which Trump is accused of conspiring to interfere with the right to vote does not cover the conduct at issue here.

The Reconstruction-era law, 18 U.S.C. 241, originally used against groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, prohibits conspiracies “to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person … in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States.” The indictment alleges that Trump and co-conspirators sought to interfere with “the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted.”

As the Justice Department manual on election law offenses explains, Section 241 has been used to prosecute efforts to steal votes by hacking voting machines, to destroy voter registration applications and to keep people from getting rides to the polls by jamming telephone lines.

Earlier this year, a federal judge in New York upheld the use of Section 241 in a case involving a far-right activist’s effort to mislead Twitter users into thinking they could cast their votes for Hillary Clinton by posting hashtags on Twitter or Facebook or texting her name to a specific phone.

In rejecting the defendant’s argument that he wasn’t properly on notice that such conduct could be criminal under Section 241, the court quoted from a 1941 Supreme Court case: “It is no extension of the criminal statute … to find a violation of it in a new method of interference with the right which its words protect. For it is the constitutional right, regardless of the method of interference, which is the subject of the statute.”

Still, Trump could argue that prosecutors are using Section 241 far beyond its original, intended purpose. Preventing the vote from being certified is different, or so they could argue, from stopping people from casting ballots. “What Trump did, though reprehensible, bears no relation to what the statute covers,” National Review editorialized. I thought we were all textualists now, and the text of the statute clearly seems to cover Trump’s conduct. But brace yourself for this argument, too.