In his July 31 op-ed, “It takes two to tango. Will China dance?,” Fareed Zakaria asserted that U.S. consumers of steel are paying a high price because of U.S. tariffs on steel imported from China. Mr. Zakaria seemed to assume that the steel producers are not themselves swallowing the tariffs to remain competitive in the U.S. market.

Moreover, the production of Chinese steel entails enormous greenhouse gas emissions, while steel production in the United States is mostly done in electric furnaces whose emissions are a small fraction of those of Chinese blast furnaces. If the costs of greenhouse gases are added to the other costs of steel production, China is the world’s highest-cost producer and not competitive in the market. That a tariff is imposed actually says nothing about the final price paid by a user.

Clyde Prestowitz, Potomac

The writer, president of the Economic Strategy Institute and a former U.S. trade negotiator, was a counselor to the commerce secretary in the Reagan administration.

Fareed Zakaria asserted that the Biden administration has been “needlessly confrontational” with China and addressed Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s visit, which was, in my mind, exemplary diplomacy.

Whatever our differences, and both sides have concluded there are many, we should incorporate the Chinese principle of “li” into Sino-U.S. dialogues. “Li” has many meanings, some complex and metaphysical, but one meaning includes decorum, respect, propriety — in short, the good manners that Ms. Yellen demonstrated. She even offered the Chinese the much-deserved compliment of having “lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty.” She also could have mentioned the impressive job China has done to reduce air pollution since 2014, but that’s okay. She was polite and affirming while managing to be direct and honest about terribly serious conflicts.

To be sure, I understand that there are fears and concerns about China’s increasing hegemony, military might and autocracy. Of course, the United States must continue to speak up for democracy and human rights, but in supporting those ideals, in all humility, we should reflect on aspects of our own history — manifest destiny and the Monroe Doctrine — our own style of hegemony.

Though we might disagree, we would benefit from understanding China’s history, point of view and possible goals. I suspect there are scholars in the State Department doing just that. It is time to listen to them and to Mr. Zakaria.