Hooray for President Biden, who has finally set a deadline — next month — for federal workers to return to the office. It has been nearly three months since the president ended the national emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak. His own staff at the White House has been working in person for two years. The rest of the federal government needs to follow suit.

The benefits to bringing workers together in an office abound: easier communication, more ability to brainstorm, better mentorship and a heightened sense of mission, especially for new workers. There is no greater signal that the United States government is back to normal than federal workers returning to the office at least three days a week.

This is also about Mr. Biden keeping his promises. In his 2022 State of the Union address, the president told the nation that “the vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.” A year and a half later, downtown D.C. remains comatose as many federal workers ignored the president’s charge. The Government Accountability Office found none of the 24 federal agency buildings it reviewed earlier this year was more than half full. The vast majority were less than a quarter utilized.

Private sector data tells a similar story: Tourists are back in D.C., but workers are not. Downtown D.C. offices have hovered just below half full for months. For all the numbers showing that the economy has come back to life, the city cannot survive — much less thrive — without more government workers downtown. And Washington is not alone in its dependence on the federal workforce as a driver of prosperity.

Meanwhile, there are other questions to deal with. The federal government owns or leases one-third of D.C.’s office space. In addition to bringing workers back, Mr. Biden needs to lean on the General Services Administration to figure out what buildings should be put up for sale or transferred to the city and repurposed for a strong future. No one benefits — including federal taxpayers — from offices sitting unused.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients stepped up the pressure Friday when he sent a letter to Cabinet officials with a clear charge: “Your agencies will be implementing increases in the amount of in-person work for your team.” Mr. Zients called it a “priority of the President” for agencies to “aggressively execute this shift in September and October.”

The office culture of 2019 no longer exists, which means it is unrealistic to expect every worker to be in five days a week. Many have proved they can be productive while remote. There are also recruiting advantages to offering some flexibility to work from home.