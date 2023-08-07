Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. is the Jesse Climenko clinical professor of law at Harvard University and is former director of the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia. Charles J. Ogletree Jr., who died Friday at age 70, was many things to many people: teacher, adviser, lawyer, confidant, role model, bid whist partner, Cowboys loyalist, teacher of presidents, fishing boat captain, golf partner to heads of state, and on and on.

To me, he was a formative mentor, surrogate father and irreplaceable friend.

My earliest memory of Tree, as he was universally called, comes from my orientation at Harvard Law School, where he was a towering figure. Tree was a guest speaker and, after his talk, went table to table to chat with students. When he got to my table, he stood behind me and addressed us. I lifted my chair to turn to face him, and landed right on his foot. He yelped; I gasped — and thought my career at the Harvard Law School had ended before it began. I went to Tree’s office to apologize and, rather than getting a tongue-lashing, left with a research assignment.

Advertisement

That was the beginning of our 30-year relationship. Tree invited me into his life when I was a student and provided stability at a particularly disorienting time. He knew my father was in prison, and he and his magnificent wife fed me, paid me to babysit when they traveled and made sure I managed the rigors of law school. They made me feel safe, loved and valued. Importantly, I was not the only student Tree mentored. Generations of students can attest to his generosity, which came in many forms.

I remember Tree calling me one evening and asking whether I was hungry. Of course I was hungry; I was a student. He picked me up and said we were going to dinner with a client. At the restaurant was his client, Anita Hill, with a host of senior Harvard faculty. This dinner occurred shortly after the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Clarence Thomas captivated the country. Tree gave me a courtside seat to hear some of the greatest minds at Harvard discuss and debate the most contentious nomination proceeding the country had experienced.

Scholars and biographers will no doubt spill much ink detailing the enormous impact Tree left on our country and world. He could, on any given day, advise the likes of Nelson Mandela, field a call from a U.S. senator, write a brief for a client, meet with students over a late lunch, chair a board meeting for a nonprofit, pray over the telephone with a member of his church, make a pro bono court appearance, edit a chapter for an upcoming book, have an early dinner with a community leader and finish the evening by moderating a Massachusetts gubernatorial debate.

Advertisement

But I find that Tree’s true greatness lies not in the many hats that he wore nor the many accolades he garnered but, rather, in the many lives he touched and generations he influenced. In the mid-19th century, Ralph Waldo Emerson argued that greatness was based not solely on individual accomplishment but on the ability to compel those who follow to become even greater.

Ogletree was a great man in the most Emersonian sense. He lived to democratize greatness; by and through his mentorship, Tree shaped and molded generations of students and encouraged them to make a lasting impact on the world they inhabit. Tree saw himself as a model so that his students could go into the world and do even greater things than he had. His student Barack Obama is one particularly well-known example of Tree’s instincts.

Several of Tree’s students, including me, followed Tree’s professional example by starting our careers at the country’s best indigent defense office, the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia (PDS), in the service of those forgotten and abandoned by society. Tree had been a trial attorney, supervisor, training director and deputy director of PDS before joining Harvard’s faculty. He sent several of us to PDS, where we committed to providing “better representation than money can buy.”

Advertisement

In my first year at PDS, Tree visited D.C. and asked me to walk to the executive office suite with him. He stopped right in front of the director’s office and, in what I thought to be an inappropriately loud voice, said, “That’s going to be your office one day.”

Nine years later, it was.