The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is wasting little time identifying the most vulnerable Republican members and devising a basic game plan to take back the House majority in 2024. I’ve obtained a copy of a memo previously circulated only within the DCCC; it identifies the committee’s top Republican targets and explains Democrats’ basic pitch.

The “who” is no secret. I’ve written before about the “Biden 18” — the 18 Republicans who come from districts that President Biden won 2020: Arizona’s 1st and 6th; California’s 13th, 22nd, 27th, 40th and 45th; Nebraska’s 2nd, New Jersey’s 7th; New York’s 1st, 3rd, 4th, 17th, 19th and 22nd; Oregon’s 5th; Pennsylvania’s 1st; and Virginia’s 2nd. (The contours of some of those New York districts might change if Democrats successfully reconfigure the state’s congressional lines.)

Sure enough, these 18 are identified in the memo as the most vulnerable. They include some of the easiest pickups opportunities such as New York’s 3rd District, held by Rep. George Santos. (Democrats might also have pick up opportunities in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and even Wisconsin, depending on redistricting plans.)

The DCCC’s “how” — its basic strategy — is more interesting. The memo states up front, “The most vulnerable Republicans in the House — those representing districts President Biden won in 2020 — vote on average nearly 94% of the time with the MAGA extremists running their party.” The memo continues, “Despite campaign promises to be independent, these vulnerable Republicans time and time again have voted in lockstep with the most extreme MAGA Members in their party to rip away women’s reproductive freedom, cut services for veterans, defund law enforcement, gut manufacturing jobs, and uphold a culture of corruption in Washington — all while ignoring the kitchen table issues like lowering costs and creating good-paying jobs.”

In short, the memo states: “Expect to see ties to extreme Republicans and these key issues in paid media against vulnerable Republicans next fall.” While labeling themselves as “moderate,” they are yes men and yes women for the MAGA crowd on bread-and-butter issues their constituents care about, the DCCC will argue.

For example, the DCCC argues: “Vulnerable Republicans chose to put loyalty to the fringes of their party over protecting manufacturing jobs across the country when they voted for the Default on America Act. Their disastrous legislation would have jeopardized over 142,000 new jobs created by the Inflation Reduction Act, including 18,000 manufacturing jobs.” The memo points out many jobs would come from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

No issue might resonate more with women than abortion. And the DCCC has the goods. “Women and their families should have the freedom to make their own health care decisions, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from waging an all-out effort to insert themselves into these private decisions. House Republicans are using any means necessary to enact their end goal of a national abortion ban, including attaching an unnecessary provision to one of their funding bills that would restrict access to the abortion medication mifepristone,” the memo states. “This safe medication is used in 53% of all abortions in the country. And in one of their first votes at the beginning of the year, every vulnerable Republican voted in support of anti-choice legislation that could punish doctors and rip away women’s reproductive freedom.”

And on corruption, the DCCC points to the vulnerable Republicans’ votes to save Santos from expulsion. (No mention is made of their stalwart support for defeated and three-time indicted former president Donald Trump.)

In 2024, Democrats certainly might add issues such as gun safety or Republicans’ opposition to popular items such as infrastructure (although Republicans are now claiming credit as projects pop up in their districts). As Democrats hit the Biden 18 on these kitchen-table issues, they might also decide to vilify them for wasting time on nonsensical and unproductive hearings.

While the DCCC will be lashing Republicans to their most radical voices (e.g., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia), Biden will be going after Trump or a mini-me alternative. In a presidential election cycle, to a large extent, down-ballot races will be overshadowed by the top of the ticket. If Biden gets to run against the dangerous, unfit former president, Democrats running for House and Senate seats can tie their opponents not only to their MAGA colleagues but also to Trump. After all, many Republicans have helped Trump try to avoid accountability (e.g., voting against an independent election commission, defending him on criminal matters).

Therefore, one can expect the 2024 campaign to operate at essentially two levels. The presidential race will be a referendum — if Democrats get the chance — on returning Trump to the White House. Democrats can then force House Republicans to either side with him, alienating non-MAGA voters, or break with him, disappointing MAGA voters. But, as the DCCC memo points out, even without Trump in the picture, there’s a powerful case to be made against House Republicans based on their own votes.