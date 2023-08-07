This one is particularly silly. While many contend that low corporate taxation leads to significant investment and economic growth that redounds to workers, the recent experience of the Trump tax cuts suggests that is simply not the case. And, of late, U.S. multinationals pay effective tax rates on their profits of about 8 percent — lower than that of many middle-class families. A global minimum tax will help the U.S. government create a more balanced system that taxes the most profitable companies in the world at rates that are closer to what middle-class families pay. This means workers will shoulder less of the tax burden themselves. Corporate tax revenue can also be used to reduce deficits or fund urgent fiscal priorities.