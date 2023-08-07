Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“School plan in Houston to repurpose libraries into discipline centers draws fire” — USA Today headline, July 28 Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight This was not always a place of punishment. People used to come here on purpose. Students, like yourself. Back then, it was called a library. These things on the shelves gathering dust were once prized. Sometimes, they were arranged by a special code called Dewey Decimal. They were passed excitedly from hand to hand, and we were proud that a place where you could go and receive a book existed. These shelves hold books that speak of the destruction of libraries as a tragedy. (Once there was a place called Alexandria, and we still regret its loss centuries later. That was before we knew better.)

There was a time when people came here on purpose: to read, to get recommendations of what to read next, to walk through the rows of bookcases and stare greedy-eyed at all the books they hadn’t read yet. (Books are the things on the shelves in the plastic sleeves.)

Libraries used to be places we revered. They made us feel civilized, like we had arrived at a point where we could have nice things — not just some people but everyone. Where you didn’t have to pay to access all the knowledge in the world. Where you could tell the keepers of these volumes, people called librarians, about the kinds of things that interested you, and they would hand you a book about it. That was just one of myriad things they did, but it was maybe the one they loved most.

Beast? No, there isn’t a beast here. Libraries used to be for everyone, not just those who had been cursed and turned into beasts and were trying to impress bookish girls from the village with a thrilling display of reading material.

Reading? Oh, yes, of course. Reading is what we used to do to get information — from these books. We used to sit down and stare at these squiggly lines and use them to put information and make pictures in our brains! Find things in them that remind us of ourselves, or things that we have never encountered before and may never again! And also, in the course of this process, the book would be given a little stamp. It used to be encouraged.

When we filled these places with books, we were not saying, “Every book on these shelves is magnificent!” We were saying, “Isn’t it magnificent that there are so many books on these shelves, and people can decide what they think of them for themselves?” That is why the books here are wrapped in plastic sleeves, as though they’re precious and we want to protect them from ourselves. That was before we started thinking instead that we needed to be protected from them. We used to treasure them. We used to make a point of demanding that they be brought back on time so that other people could read them!

We think differently now. That was before, back when we were less careless of the nice things we had, before we had so aggressively begun cutting off our noses to spite our faces. (This is an expression you would have found in the books here; it means punishing yourself because you have forgotten how many things are part of yourself, like closing your libraries to serve no particular purpose.)

Sometimes, we get sick of having too many nice things. Or, sometimes, people forget how nice, gentle things are much harder to put back than they are to remove. So we get treeless, hot-concrete streets; and we beat our libraries into discipline centers; and the world gets worse and uglier; and it will be so much harder to repair than it would be simply to let it alone. This place used to be nicer. The books say so. (Did you ever hear about plowshares? The books say we used them to cultivate. We used them to make things grow. We used them to live peacefully and pleasantly together.)