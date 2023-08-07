The July 31 Metro article “After rent limits, Md. county eyes next battles” reported that Montgomery County has a shortage of 24,590 rental units affordable to residents who make less than 100 percent of area median income. The logical response to this shortfall would be to incentivize developers and landlords to build new housing and, especially, upgrade existing housing, while maintaining affordability. By imposing rent controls, the Montgomery County Council has done just the opposite, disincentivizing developers and landlords and creating an image of being unfriendly to housing.