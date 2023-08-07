Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

State Issue 1, which Ohio voters will decide in a special election Tuesday, looks harmless enough. But don’t be fooled: It is a brazen attempt to keep a majority of Ohioans from enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. Anyone who believes in reproductive privacy — or in democracy itself — must vote no.

Presently, voters can approve a proposed amendment to the Ohio constitution with a simple majority vote. If Issue 1 is approved, future amendments would fail unless they received a 60 percent supermajority. Anyone trying to get a proposed amendment on the ballot would also have to gather more signatures and generally jump through more hoops.

If that sounds yawn-inducing, wake up. The real intent of Issue 1 is to allow an antiabortion minority of Ohioans to defeat a proposed amendment — set to appear on the ballot in November — that would expand Article I of the Ohio constitution to guarantee every individual’s “right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” including the choice to have an abortion.

A USA Today poll last month found that 58 percent of Ohioans said they favor the amendment guaranteeing abortion rights, compared with 32 percent who said they opposed it. That amounts to a landslide in favor of protecting choice. But if Issue 1 were approved, and the November vote reflected those poll numbers, reproductive freedom would fail.

The Republicans behind Issue 1 tried for a while to pretend the measure was about good government or some such, but Ohioans understood what was going on: an attempt by a fervent antiabortion minority to impose its views on a pro-choice majority.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024, said the quiet part out loud in June. Issue 1, he said, “is 100 percent about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.”

Let’s be clear about who is being “radical.” Since the Supreme Court’s unwise 2022 decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, it has become clear: If the U.S. Constitution no longer protects reproductive freedom, voters want their state constitutions to step in and guarantee choice.

That has been the message of referendums not just in blue states such as Vermont and California but also in purple Michigan — and in bright-red Kansas and Kentucky. In all these jurisdictions, voters have either enshrined abortion rights in their state constitutions or turned back attempts to strip out such rights. And in Montana, another red state, voters rejected a proposed law that would have subjected doctors to possible criminal penalties, in certain rare cases, for not taking heroic measures to “save” a fetus after an attempted abortion.

The problem for antiabortion zealots is that most Americans disagree with them. The closest thing to a consensus view would be a legal framework much like the one that existed under Roe v. Wade — the basic right to abortion is guaranteed, but reasonable restrictions can be imposed if they do not unduly infringe upon that right.

Someone should have educated Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. before he wrote the smug and arrogant majority opinion striking down Roe. Actually, scratch that; Alito and his fellow antiabortion ideologues on the high court probably wouldn’t have cared.

So now the people giveth back what Alito taketh away. The outrageous Issue 1 referendum in Ohio is cynical, but it cannot be described as cold-eyed. Rather, it represents five-alarm panic by anti-choice crusaders who see they are badly outnumbered — and who seek to impose their minoritarian views by changing the rules.

Issue 1 could also make it harder for Ohio voters to seek constitutional protections on other issues, such as gun violence and voting rights. At present, however, the fight is clearly over abortion. And it illustrates a problem the Republican Party will have to deal with sooner or later.

GOP dogma is against abortion, period, as are most of the party’s primary voters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in his attempt to win the party’s presidential nomination, decided that the 15-week abortion ban he had already signed into law was insufficiently draconian. He demanded from state legislators, and signed into law, a six-week ban — one of the strictest in the nation.

But most Democrats and independents disagree. The abortion issue played a big part in turning what should have been a red wave in the 2022 midterms into the merest ripple. Wherever Democrats can get abortion rights on the ballot next year, Republicans will be in trouble.