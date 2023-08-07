Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The implosion of the Pac-12 is merely the latest example of the farce that has become college sports. For some time now, the athletic-industrial complex has been chipping away at the pretense that student-athletes, at least in revenue-generating sports, attend the college of their choice for any reason other than playing ball. And why should they? The adults who run their programs are utterly transparent about what’s important to them: money. That’s why five Western schools are fleeing, for more lucrative television contracts.

What’s notable, and pathetic, is that the commentary around the death of the Pac-12 isn’t so much lamenting the pernicious impact of money on college sports as sadness for the demise of the status quo. A great regional sports league, long ago tainted by crass commercialism, the Pac-12 didn’t play the money game as well as its Midwestern and Southeastern athletic competitors.

In short, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

But forgotten in this discussion are the athletes, also known as the largely unpaid workers who prop up a racket that once was about enriching the bodies and minds of students. Focusing on more fairly compensating the players, while not perfect, presents a partial solution to the debacle.

The erosion in amateur college sports was well underway long before this latest TV-contract-induced reshuffling. Since 2018, the NCAA has operated a “transfer portal” that gives student-athletes the flexibility to switch schools — and teams. That means that during a season, a football coach might send out a squad filled with players other than those recruited from high school. According to the NCAA, there were nearly 10,000 sports transfers in 2021.

More recently, direct payments to players have become a standard — and legal — practice. Since 2021, college players have been able to collect cash through various “name, image and likeness,” schemes — just like the pros do. The athletes GET PAID either directly from the marketers of the products they endorse or by what are curiously called “NIL collectives,” funds begun in every college town by local businesspeople and other well-heeled folks who function as booster clubs for the hometown team. The collective workaround is so well enshrined that the IRS plans to ensure that these backdoor subsidizer groups don’t claim tax-exempt status. These NIL arrangements can mean anything from walking-around cash for a javelin thrower to seven-figure payouts for a star quarterback.

But nothing will change the game more dramatically than a bill making its way through the California legislature that would require Division 1 schools in the state to set aside 50 percent of the revenue they generate from lucrative television contracts and other sources to be paid as much as $25,000 a year to players. Now, that is big time.

The first to receive the cash would be the athletes whose teams are raking it in for the campus finance office: men’s football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. What’s left over would go to athletes in sports television networks love less: lacrosse, rowing, volleyball, swimming, track and field, and so on.

Colleges, naturally, already are howling at this prospect. The millions they make from TV deals pay for coaches, administrators, and a vast array of facilities and factotums who work there, and all that would be jeopardized by a requirement to pay the actual athletes. The Big Ten alone is set to begin a seven-year, $7 billion deal with major broadcast networks. “For these programs to be making billions of dollars and then to be complaining is almost unnerving,” said Chris Holden, an assembly member from Southern California who is sponsoring the legislation.

Holden, who played basketball at San Diego State University, knew what it was like to hop on a plane to Utah to play a midweek game while keeping up with coursework. The bad news for university presidents is that Holden is now the chair of the California Assembly’s appropriations committee. He forced the bill through the state Assembly and is busy writing amendments to smooth its passage in the state Senate, which could vote on it early next year.

Holden’s measure is simple in design if more complicated in execution. After the required revenue set aside goes to the money-sports players, a review board would determine how to allocate what’s left for other athletes. The bill would allow athletes to earn money over a six-year period — a nod to the challenges true student-athletes face going to school — and only if they graduate. Holden also addressed a concern that his bill would weaken Title IX, the law that prohibits discrimination against women’s sports, by requiring that payments be shared equally with male and female athletes — after the money-sport players get theirs.

It’s difficult to overstate how influential a bill such as this coming out of Sacramento would be for the future of all college athletics. The original name-image-likeness legislation was enacted in California, validated by the U.S. Supreme Court, and then quickly copied around the country.

While the smartest move would be to simply acknowledge that a handful of sports are already professionalized — and create a pro college leagues to both pay the athletes and provide for an education if they want one — the odds of that are roughly, to steal a phrase, NIL.