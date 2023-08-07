Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Russia’s pitiless assault on Ukraine is a land grab, an imperial fever dream and an unjustified war of aggression, but it is something more than that. It is also a relentless campaign of criminality aimed at eradicating Ukraine’s national identity, spirit and resolve — often by means of murder, rape and torture.

The victims of that effort are Ukrainian civilians caught behind Russia’s lines. In the suburban town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, and elsewhere, they have been randomly shot and subjected to sexual violence. Ukrainian children have been kidnapped from their parents and sent to Russia to be brainwashed, a genocidal undertaking. Last weekend, a Russian bomb struck a Ukrainian blood transfusion center, killing two people and wounding several others.

In the Ukrainian city of Kherson, whose prewar population was about 280,000, Russian forces subjected ordinary citizens to extraordinary abuse during the eight months they occupied it last year. That is underscored in new findings by the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group, an initiative established by the United States, Britain and the European Union to gather evidence of war crimes on behalf of Ukrainian prosecutors.

According to a “mobile justice team” of international lawyers and investigators working under the group’s auspices, Russian security services including the FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, established several dozen detention centers in and around Kherson before the southern city was liberated by Ukrainian forces last fall. The report spells out the chilling details of torture that took place in at least 20 of the sites.

Among the detainees were teachers, community activists, medical workers, law enforcement personnel and soldiers. Evidence gathered by the researchers suggests that many detainees were subjected to electrocution, often including shocks administered to their genitals. There were also reports of rape, threats of rape, beatings and waterboarding.

Of 320 detainees’ cases at more than 35 detention centers identified by the findings in Kherson, at least 43 percent cited torture, and many said they had been sexually assaulted by Russian guards.

One Russian soldier, identified as Oleksandr Naumenko, is cited as responsible for ordering genital electrocutions that were administered to 17 detainees. Investigators are trying to identify other Russians involved in torturing Ukrainian detainees. They should be tried in a court of law, no matter how long it might take to apprehend them.

The man ultimately responsible for this campaign of abuse is Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator who ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly 18 months ago. U.S. and European authorities are in broad agreement that he should be held to account for having launched a war of aggression, the same charge that was brought against top-ranking Nazi and Japanese perpetrators who were tried and, in some cases, executed after World War II. That will likely require the establishment of a new tribunal under international as well as Ukrainian auspices.

The psychological and physical scars borne by Ukrainians underscore why so many of them regard Russia’s campaign as an existential struggle. Their plight is not just a question of territorial conquest or loss. Towns and villages that fall to Moscow’s forces are subject to atrocities whose human toll will endure for decades.

All of this horror is part of a systematic effort to erode and erase Ukraine’s determination to maintain its national identity. Last month, officials at UNESCO, the United Nations cultural arm, confirmed that they have verified damage to 274 Ukrainian heritage sites, including dozens of churches, museums and other sites of historical or artistic note.