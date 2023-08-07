Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eloquence has a rich history in American jurisprudence, as any law student knows. Less famous, perhaps, but more provocative, is the tradition of judicial sarcasm. In a clever 2015 essay, “The Most Sarcastic Justice,” law professor Richard L. Hasen documented snide Supreme Court opinions from 1986 through 2013, noting that Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, produced more thanhis colleagues.

This did not surprise anyone familiar with the conservative stalwart’s dissents; a typical one from 2011 mocked the court’s majority for “mak[ing] itself the obfuscator of last resort.” Still, Scalia’s average rate of 2.78 sneers per year rate was remarkable — double the next four justices (three liberals and a conservative) combined.

Hasen mused on the practical effect of Scalia’s biting wit, suggesting it sometimes enhanced his points but possibly alienated temperamentally, and ideologically, more moderate justices. Support for that notion comes from research summarized in a 2020 Harvard Business Review article, to the effect that workplace sarcasm “can produce higher levels of perceived conflict.”

Which brings us to recent events in the Supreme Court — of New York, the county-level venue for mundane civil and criminal trials, per that state’s odd judicial nomenclature.

One judge, Jeffrey Zimmerman, made headlines recently by unloading Scalia-level snideness on the legislators who wrote New York’s new bail laws. In a July 24 ruling addressing a gun-crime defendant, he quoted the lyrics of a Grateful Dead song — “Maybe you’ll find direction/Around some corner where it’s been waiting to meet you” — then added that the band’s writers “never read New York’s bail reform statutes,” because those laws offer judges no “direction,” only “obfuscation” and “a confusing mess.”

The media had fun with the baby boomer’s psychedelic-rock reference but didn’t quite do justice to the pervasive sarcasm of an opinion which concluded (in earnest) by setting $200,000 bail.

Zimmerman devoted an entire mocking paragraph to faux admiration for the process by which lawmakers amended the law — followed by “JUST KIDDING!!”

The judge’s opinion was interesting not only for its Scalia-like tone but also for its Scalia-like substance: a focus on statutory text and the benefits of making it as clear as possible, regardless of policy content. This was one of Scalia’s more valid hobbyhorses.

Doubt the wider relevance of statutory clarity? A major case at the Supreme Court — of the United States — next fall centers on how deferentially courts should treat federal agency interpretations of ambiguous laws. Pretty much all government regulation could be affected.

Meanwhile, in the Bronx, Zimmerman seasoned his sarcasm with a logical dissection of New York’s murky bail statutes, as enacted and repeatedly amended since 2019. Their purpose is to eliminate cash bail, except where necessary to prevent those accused of particularly serious crimes from absconding.

Whether you agree that this is a good policy approach, Zimmerman is right that it’s less straightforward than letting judges consider public safety explicitly.

“Although nobody really knows — or wants to know — exactly how the sausage is made in Albany,” Zimmerman snarked, lawmakers had passed the tough choices on to judges like him so as “to mollify those critics who believe that bail reform is letting more dangerous people out to do dangerous things, while still ... foregoing the ‘public safety’ rationale that’s a third rail for the more progressive members of the legislature.”

Applying a Hasen-esque cost-benefit analysis to this performance, the balance favors Zimmerman. He unleashed his inner Scalia as a last resort, having first tried to address the legislature more respectfully, in a New York Daily News op-ed last year: “it’s not for me to say what the law should be,” he wrote, but “the Legislature needs to speak clearly.”

(Personal note: The judge and I attended the same D.C.-area high school, two years apart, many years ago. If memory serves, his bail opinion shows he has mellowed with age.)

Zimmerman probably spoke for exasperated judges everywhere as they wrestle in good faith with vague instructions from buck-passing, horse-trading politicians — or higher courts.

If that escalated to sarcasm, well, sarcasm is as American as political and legal debate itself, as famous careers other than Scalia’s illustrate. One should not compare the controversy over New York’s bail laws to the controversy over slavery, much less Jeffrey Zimmerman to Frederick Douglass. In his own way, though, the judge was coming from the same emotional place Douglass did when he promised to “pour out ... withering sarcasm” in the abolitionist cause.

Concerning another Hasen criterion — efficacy — the jury is still out on Zimmerman’s opinion. A spokesman for the state Senate majority leader called it “bizarre” and noted the bail law requires training judges on its workings. He expressed the hope Zimmerman “takes these classes immediately.”

Probably the powerful legislator just wanted to get that off his chest, via an aide, before reconsidering the merits of Zimmerman’s critique and moving swiftly to fix the law. That’s how politics usually works, especially in New York.