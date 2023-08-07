Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Aug. 4 front-page article “In Singapore, laying a foundation for influence” suggested that Lianhe Zaobao, a Chinese-language newspaper published in Singapore, echoes Beijing’s propaganda. Singapore is a multiracial and multireligious country. Singapore’s mainstream media, including Lianhe Zaobao, reflects our distinct societal concerns, cultural history and perspectives. They report local and global news for Singaporeans and play a crucial role in preserving the voices of our multicultural communities.

In my former role as Singapore’s ambassador to China, I often heard Lianhe Zaobao’s readers of various nationalities affirm its balanced coverage and uniquely Singaporean viewpoints. I therefore am not surprised that Lianhe Zaobao has categorically rejected how it was portrayed in the article and clearly explained its editorial stance.

Advertisement

Singapore conducts its foreign policy based on its own interests. It does not pick sides but upholds consistent principles.

This position enjoys strong public support. A July 2022 poll by our Ministry of Communications and Information showed that 86 percent of Singaporeans felt their government should always act in Singapore’s best interest and not take sides between the United States and China. Only 4 percent said Singapore should lean toward China, and 4 percent toward the United States. Singaporeans consume news from a wide variety of sources. In fact, U.S. and British media are by far the main sources of international news consumed by Singaporeans.

It is misguided to expect Lianhe Zaobao to resemble The Post or for Singapore to follow either the United States or China. Singapore’s media and society are unique and offer valuable perspectives that contribute to the global dialogue.

Lui Tuck Yew, Washington