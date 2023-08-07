Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Well, Sotomayor didn’t even accept the stipend, or free meals. However, the festival did purchase 1,500 copies of Sotomayor’s children’s books to give to young attendees … free. That’s the financial activity of the justice that is under scrutiny this summer.

McMullan’s essay explains how successful the festival was, how warm Sotomayor was with the kids and how little money would have made its way to the justice at the end of the day.

So, McMullan wonders, “Was that a bribe? You be the judge.”

The context, of course, is that this book brouhaha comes amid a string of ethical embarrassments for the high court, many involving more money by orders of magnitude and each of which ought to be taken seriously. (Ahem, Sam Alito.)

That’s why, the Editorial Board writes, it’s refreshing to encounter Justice Elena Kagan’s recent remarks favoring a code of conduct for the court.

There’s considerable disagreement on the subject among chambers — disagreement Kagan handled collegially, the board notes approvingly — but the “healthy conversation” she spurred is a step in the right direction.

Chaser: Columnist Chuck Lane admires some Antonin Scalia-style snark that a lower-court judge recently served up. (It involves Grateful Dead lyrics.)

¡Viva la moderación!

Want a peek at the Democrats’ game plan to take back the House in 2024? You’re in luck, because Jen Rubin got her hands on a strategy memo previously circulated only within the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The “who” is no surprise. The top targets are the 18 Republicans sitting in districts that Joe Biden won in 2020. But the “how,” Jen writes, “is more interesting.”

I’ll let her report her hard-won findings, but one quick preview: The plan involves — who else? — one Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Meanwhile, columnist Paul Waldman is thinking about how to get Biden reelected next year. Biden isn’t the ideal president for a man who often finds himself the most liberal person in the room (even when the room is full of other liberals).

But Paul says it plainly: “The further you are to the left, the more important Biden’s reelection ought to be to you.”

He explains why trading a Che Guevara shirt for “Biden 2024” makes sense. We live in a country with a lot of conservatives allergic to Nordic-style social democracy, and that calls for a president “who can get elected in a closely divided country and whom progressives can influence.”

Paul says Biden, with his many progressive triumphs over the past 2½ years, and an uncanny ability to present them as “moderate common sense,” is that guy.

From the Editorial Board’s warning that the program, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, is needlessly endangered. As the board writes, “political wrangling” on the Hill is threatening PEPFAR’s standard five-year reauthorization.

That’s a real shame. The 25 million figure is just one of a bunch of impressive stats for the program, which the board notes has “helped change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic” over decades of bipartisan support.

Please, the board urges the House Republican planning to block reauthorization so he can make a tangential point about abortion: Find somewhere else to grandstand. Too much has been gained here, and too much could be lost.

More politics

While former president Donald Trump’s chickens are coming back to roost, as drawn by cartoonist Ann Telnaes (click for the full, glorious toon), columnist Kathleen Parker writes that a core element of his entourage, the nepo-baby couple Javanka, is itself “slinking back to Gomorrah.”

She says Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump distanced themselves from Dad for a bit after 2020, “which meant we were all spared their spectral visages.” But like moths to polling averages — the elder Trump is a few dozen points ahead of GOP competitors — they’re flitting back into political life.

Kathleen’s spicy column runs through the putative public service record of these “entitled darlings” (or “renegades from the wax museum” — I can’t choose!) and explains why their comeback is bad news.

Chaser: And about those chickens … Ruth Marcus previews how Donald Trump will fight his indictments in court.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Even kids’ books know

What will happen if you give

A judge a cookie

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!