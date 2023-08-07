Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is something thrilling about seeing former president Donald Trump arraigned in court: It shows that no one is above the law. There are many countries where such a spectacle would be unthinkable — where heads of state can never be removed from office, much less prosecuted, no matter how many laws they break.

That’s why Mark L. Wolf, a genial former federal prosecutor who is now a senior federal judge in Boston, is crusading, along with other distinguished jurists, to establish an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) that would hold kleptocrats to account when national courts fail to do so. While the existing International Criminal Court addresses war crimes, the IACC would tackle “grand corruption” perpetrated by ruling elites around the world, with costs estimated up to $1 trillion.

Why is such a court so necessary? Well, if you want know the toll that corruption can take on a country, just look at Transparency International’s list of the countries that are perceived to be the most and least corrupt in the world. In the 2022 survey, the least corrupt nations included wealthy liberal democracies such as Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands. (Singapore was the only autocracy to make the top 10.) The bottom of the rankings was full of impoverished basket cases such as Somalia, Syria, South Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, Libya, North Korea and Haiti. This is no coincidence: Low-corruption countries are governed by the rule of law. High-corruption countries are governed by the law of the jungle.

The effects of corruption spill out across borders in the form of refugee flows (refugees are often escaping corrupt, dysfunctional regimes), environmental depredations, criminal rackets and even military aggression. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was launched by a corrupt clique that has created a mafia state and that now wants to loot Ukraine’s resources, too. Ukraine, in turn, was an inviting target because years of corruption — fueled, in many cases, by the Kremlin — sapped the strength of its government.

The United States experienced the corrosive effects of corruption in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the theft of U.S. aid spending undercut efforts to fight militant extremists. In Iraq alone, corruption is estimated to have cost the government $150 billion to $300 billion since 2003. All of that money should have been used to provide vital social services to the people of Iraq. Instead, much of it wound up in foreign bank accounts, thereby doing grave damage to the Iraqi government’s standing with its own people.

It’s not just the fight against violent extremism that is hampered by corruption. So is the fight against global warming. As a World Bank study noted, corrupt countries are often major polluters, because there is so much money to be made by ruthlessly extracting mineral resources or clear-cutting forests. Indeed, it’s hard to think of any major international problem that isn’t exacerbated by corruption.

The very fact that “grand corruption” is so lucrative makes it hard to combat: Government officials who benefit from the theft of state resources usually have the power to prevent prosecutors and judges from interfering with their criminal activities. Bill Browder, a British-based investor who supports the creation of the IACC, found that out for himself when he tried to expose the looting of his companies in Russia. His lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died in prison, and Browder has to spend the rest of his life looking over his shoulder. (See Browder’s gripping book, “Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder and One Man’s Fight for Justice.”)

Enter Judge Wolf with his idea — first broached in The Post in 2014 — for an International Anti-Corruption Court that could investigate corruption cases that national courts are either unwilling or unable to pursue. “It’s axiomatic that kleptocrats will never allow their countries to join the court,” Wolf, who chairs Integrity Initiatives International, told me last week. “But kleptocrats don’t keep much of their illicit wealth in their own countries.”

Jurisdictions such as Switzerland, Britain, Luxembourg, Panama — and even the United States — have become favored destinations for foreign leaders and oligarchs to launder their stolen proceeds. In many cases, even democratic governments are unwilling to delve too deeply into these shady assets, because so many of their own citizens benefit. And, even if local prosecutors want to launch investigations, they are often hampered by the transnational nature of the crimes and the immunity that sitting heads of state enjoy from prosecution in the national courts of other countries.

But, Wolf pointed out to me, “Heads of state don’t have immunity in international court.” That’s why international courts have been able to pursue cases against leaders of countries — from Sudan to Serbia — who have been accused of war crimes. The IACC would be able to do the same for foreign leaders, such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin or Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko, who have been accused of grand corruption.

Wolf says that the idea of creating the IACC is picking up momentum. It is being championed by Canada and the Netherlands, and it has been endorsed by more than 50 former presidents and prime ministers. Other supporters include Colombia, Ecuador, Moldova and Nigeria. The British Labour Party, which is favored to win the next national election, just endorsed the court, too.

Strangely, however, the Biden administration has not joined the campaign. “It’s really vexing and utterly illogical,” Wolf told me, pointing out that President Biden himself has said, “Corruption is a risk to our national security, and we must recognize it as such.” Wolf ascribes the administration’s position to the general U.S. hostility to international tribunals. (Washington, for example, has not joined the International Criminal Court.)

But there are good reasons for Biden — a committed internationalist — to reconsider. Given that his opponent in next year’s election is likely to be the first indicted former president in U.S. history, supporting the IACC would be a way for him to highlight the importance of prosecuting criminals in high office, and it could deflect dubious GOP attacks on his own integrity. In the future, if the United States were to join, the IACC could even investigate former U.S. presidents, or other senior leaders, so as to remove any taint of politics from the process.