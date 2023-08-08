Share Comment on this story Comment

Mitch Daniels’s Aug. 3 op-ed, “Colleges should prep students for the workplace,” had a cranky message at heart: Colleges are not turning Generation Z students into robots suited for capitalism. Mr. Daniels, a former governor of Indiana and currently a senior adviser at the conservative Liberty Fund, kvetched that Gen Z job applicants are not prioritizing work or being compliant enough in their jobs. They have a different sense of “full time,” he wrote. He didn’t like that they object to rigid work hours or that they want to take their mental health seriously.

He tried to convince us that the “coddling culture” at college campuses is antithetical to prosperity. But whose prosperity are we talking about? Obviously, Mr. Daniels’s prosperity and that of his compatriots. Mr. Daniels’s attempts to discredit college degrees and pander to anti-education conservatives are so transparent, I’m almost embarrassed for him.

Okay, boomer.

As a parent of three Gen Z students, I couldn’t be prouder of how these young adults are seeing the climate chaos, soaring global fascism, rising suicide rates and frequent school shootings in their world and are ignoring people like Mr. Daniels and carrying on making the world and workplaces better.

Christine Grillo, Baltimore

As a college professor (in the sciences), I am always amazed at how much more students now need to know and do to succeed when compared with what was required for my generation (Generation X). For example, decent grades used to be enough to guarantee admission to a good graduate or medical school. Now, nearly perfect grades, several years of research experience and even scientific publications are required for admission.

The “kids these days” know more and perform at a higher level than previous generations. I think if Mitch Daniels were to try to gain admission today to his alma maters of Princeton and Georgetown, or to compete with current students at those places, he would have a very difficult time indeed.

E.J. Crane, Claremont, Calif.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Mitch Daniels knows a lot more about higher education than I do, so I was shocked that he missed the bull’s eye so widely when he claimed that a college degree connotes “little real academic training or job readiness” and then expounded upon a lack of work ethic and basic reliability in many recent college graduates.

It’s called higher learning for a reason: College is for gaining in-depth knowledge about specific topics while, above all else, learning how to think. The distinct lack of basic responsibility and punctuality that Mr. Daniels identified is indeed tremendously problematic for employers, but basic skills such as these have always been learned (or not) at a young age, in the home and in the early years of schooling. College is not, and never has been, about undoing unreliability, irresponsibility or self-centered traits in people. No doubt, many college professors and administrators are as dismayed as any employer when they see these traits in their students.

We shouldn’t turn higher education into basic education when the basic education isn’t taking place. We need to fix the problem at its root. Unless we plan to one day offer college-level courses on clock-reading and tooth-brushing, parents need to improve how they teach the basics in the home. Figuring out how we make this happen is above my educational pay grade, but let’s not blame colleges for turning out employees who act as though they never went to grade school.