The Aug. 4 Metro article “D.C. explores funding for new stadium” reported that the Bowser administration is looking at “whether public financing for a new RFK football stadium would be feasible.” The Forbes list of the world’s richest people puts the worth of Josh Harris, the new lead owner of the Commanders, at $6.8 billion. Among his partners in the team are Mitchell Rales, on the list at $5.8 billion, and David Blitzer at $1.9 billion. Earvin “Magic” Johnson is worth a mere $620 million.

Can someone — anyone — tell me why the taxpayers of D.C., or, for that matter, Maryland or Virginia, should pay one cent to finance a new playpen for guys who are among the richest of the richest of sEarth’s some 8 billion people? They can’t afford it?

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at the prospect that we ordinary proles are about to be taken to the cleaners yet again by a bunch of billionaires.

Edward Epstein, Chevy Chase

Has anyone considered reconfiguring Nationals Park for each season’s handful of Commanders home football games? Have thrift and utility become such outdated virtues that we cannot explore this?