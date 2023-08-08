Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Associate editor Ruth Marcus spoke this past week with former federal prosecutor Mary McCord, who was acting assistant attorney general for national security from 2016 to 2017 and is executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center. This is an edited transcript of their conversation about the second federal indictment of former president Donald Trump.

Ruth Marcus: The indictment arrives. You look at it. What’s your takeaway?

Mary McCord: Three things. One, they’ve told a compelling story and really matched up facts to these charges to explain the whole narrative, the multipronged scheme to undermine the election, including the fraudulent electoral scheme in multiple states, the pressure on state legislators and state officials, the use and misuse of the Department of Justice, and the pressure on [Vice President] Mike Pence.

Two, from a legal perspective, the thing that popped out at me was [special counsel] Jack Smith taking on from the very start the anticipated argument that this is trying to criminalize speech. And he then draws that distinction between Trump making his First Amendment-protected speech and the conduct that might be fueled by that speech, but it is conduct that is separate, nevertheless, from just the speech.

The [third] thing that struck me is the way they worked violence into the indictment without charging any crime of violence, without charging incitement or insurrection, without charging solicitation of a crime of violence.

And legally or strategically, why is bringing that violence into play important?

Important for prosecutors? One, it is just part of the story. And if you leave it out, you’re leaving out part of the multipronged scheme. But it’s independently important because we are talking about state of mind for these crimes. The references to the violence here do help with the intent requirement because, at some point, switching gears to rely on a mob to help carry out the obstruction and help carry out that fraud, that deprivation of rights, I think tells a lot about the state of mind of Mr. Trump.

The state of mind issue is the thing that I’ve had the hardest time, as I read and reread this indictment, getting my own mind around. And I take all of the points that you and others have made about how criminal conduct including fraud involves speech and also the argument that simply because you may sincerely believe something that doesn’t entitle you to engage in criminal acts.

Nonetheless, I’m still having a hard time, and maybe readers are as well, understanding. Because Trump’s statements and activities — pressing state officials, pressuring Pence, submitting the slates of electors — all of those things are speech-ish events, and they are wrapped up with his state of mind. So even if Trump sincerely believed, or believed in his delusional way, that he won the election, and the indictment says repeatedly he knowingly told these lies, the burden is on the prosecution to prove his state of mind. How big a hurdle is that for prosecutors?

I have two responses to that. One is this distinction between what your belief is and what you can do with it. If he honestly believed that there was fraud in the election, the way that you address that within the rule of law is you bring challenges in court. And he did that through his campaign and through his team. When you lose in court, you don’t get to go obstruct the Jan. 6 counting of the electoral college, you don’t get to pressure state officials to find 11,000 votes — you don’t get to do those things.

Yes, but let me push back on you on that. Because we all know that you can’t rob a bank based on your good-faith belief that the bank has your money. But the actions that Trump is accused of engaging in here are much more ambiguous than bank robbery. He has won, he wants to make sure, in his mind, that the votes are accurately counted. So he calls up state officials and speaks to them, lobbies them, pressures them. That could be fraud and obstruction. But it also has elements of speech and advocacy. And that’s where my mind gets a little confused about how hard that’s going to be for prosecutors.

I realize there’s a distinction between what he did here and robbing a bank. But I think that’s brings me to my point, which is that ultimately some of this will be a jury question.

So based on what you just said about pressuring state officials, he didn’t just try to convince [Georgia Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger that there was fraud; he basically threatened him with some sort of criminal prosecution if they don’t find these votes for him.

And, here I’m pretending to be Trump’s lawyer — there were other people telling him that there was fraud, that there were votes that had been miscounted or destroyed.

And if other people tell you the sky is green, and you go outside and it’s not green, and there’s no one who can bring you any evidence, any photograph, any test of the color pigments in the sky that tell you it’s green — at some point, you just can’t rely on somebody telling you something that’s unsupported. The people who were telling him that are — some of them are unindicted co-conspirators in this matter. And when each one of them is involved in this conspiracy to fabricate fraud, it’s going to be much harder for a jury to conclude that whatever these other people were telling him, that [he had] a legitimate belief.

You said there are some tells.

There are two kinds. There are some that directly suggest that he knew that there wasn’t support for his claims of election fraud. And then there are other things that I’d put in that consciousness-of-guilt category, when he’s taking actions or doing things that seem like he is aware that there’s no there there.

So some of the more significant tells that suggest that he knew there was no fraud: When the vice president says there’s no constitutional authority for him to reject or return the votes, and Trump says, “You’re too honest.” When, on Jan. 3, [2021,] there was a national security briefing, and Trump said, “Yeah, you’re right. It’s too late for us. We’re gonna give that to the next guy.” Another one, when Trump calls the acting attorney general and the acting deputy attorney general, and they tell him that there’s just no evidence of fraud significant enough to change the election, his response is, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” So these are tells that seem to me to suggest that he knows there’s no significant fraud.

But then there are other things that I said I’d put more in that consciousness-of-guilt category. When the acting AG for the Office of Legal Counsel disagrees with [Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey] Clark about writing an opinion that Vice President Pence would have the authority to reject the electoral college votes, Trump says, “No one here should be talking to the vice president. I’m talking to the vice president.” In other words, he wants to keep people away from the vice president, who could be giving him the right advice.

On Dec. 29, he falsely tells the vice president after just meeting with DOJ that DOJ was finding major infractions. So he’s just lying about something — forget his own belief, he’s now lying to the vice president about what DOJ’s position is. And I would say the same thing for that Jan. 5, right after Pence says, “I don’t have this authority, I’m not going to do it,” he goes out and makes this public statement, “The Vice President and I are in total agreement that he has the authority to change this.” We also have a senior adviser telling Trump that even [attorney] John Eastman, who is co-conspirator 2 in this indictment, had conceded that no court would support this fraudulent-electors proposal — a direct statement that Trump’s been told that even the person he purports to be relying on doesn’t believe it.

So I just think that if you look carefully through the indictment, there are a lot of things here that definitely don’t show action consistent with someone who truly believes there was fraud — you see action of someone who does not want the advice of those who disagree that there was any fraud. And then we also see abundant, abundant evidence of everyone officially who works for him — his White House counsel, his Department of Justice, his high-level advisers — saying there’s no evidence, not to mention all of the state officials saying there’s no evidence.

Trump’s state of mind is going to be so central in the trial of this case. I know most defense lawyers that I’ve spoken to say you’d have to be crazy to put him on the stand. But also, how can you possibly win if you don’t put him on the stand to testify to his state of mind?

That’s going to be the real challenge, particularly because people he might otherwise want to call as his witnesses are sitting there with the sword of Damocles over their heads as potentially being indicted, and they have Fifth Amendment rights. And so [Trump’s lawyers are] going to have to determine whether they can actually put on a defense case without him or whether they want to put on a defense case. As you know, in many criminal trials, there’s no defense put on at all — there’s, of course, cross-examination, poking holes in the government’s case, but no affirmative case. And the closing argument is, the government hasn’t met its burden beyond a reasonable doubt; you should acquit my client. And that might be what they do here. Because to put on more of an affirmative case without having access to the witnesses they would need and with only having Mr. Trump as a witness, I think it would be, you know, a huge risk to put him on the stand.

Timing-wise, if you’re Jack Smith, and you’ve got a May 20 date in Florida, do you come in and say, “We’ll do this before?” or do you say “See you in June or July”?

I think they’re going to try to do it before May 20. I don’t know whether they will try to use the time that is already set for [District Attorney] Alvin Bragg’s case in Manhattan or try to suggest going even earlier than that. Look at how early they suggested Mar-a-Lago [the original proposed trial date was Dec. 11]. And in many ways, this case is at least procedurally less complicated because you don’t have any Classified Information Procedures Act [issues].

And there are probably more shoes to drop — Fani Willis in Georgia. I’m going to just admit my bias here. My bias is I’m a big fan of federal prosecutors. I’m a little bit more wary of state prosecutors. And I’m particularly leery in the situation where we’re talking about a national election and the national interest is being vindicated. I understand that she’s a sovereign actor here, but it makes me a little bit queasy. And it does feel potentially a little bit like piling on.

I don’t fault her at all for engaging in this investigation, particularly given when she got started and what was not known about the federal investigation. And I don’t think it would make sense for her to just stop now, just because Jack Smith has indicted, particularly if she has defendants whom she plans to charge who are not charged here. And, of course, even though we have unindicted co-conspirators, they’re not charged yet. So right now, there’s no accountability for those other actors.

My question is: Is it a good thing or a bad thing to have the state prosecutors, as is their right, essentially charging over the same set of activities? And I guess one answer is: “Well, hello, welcome to the real world. Trump could be elected president and have the federal cases dismissed or pardon himself.” So, belt and suspenders.

I also think that we have a system of federalism. We’ve certainly had other instances where there are both federal and state prosecutions arising from the same set of facts. It’s not unprecedented. And, in fact, it’s kind of key to our whole system of states having police power within their states and jurisdiction over crimes that violate state law, and the federal interest is different. Just from a pure prosecutorial perspective, I don’t have a problem with separately seeking to vindicate state interests separate and apart from the federal.