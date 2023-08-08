Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Contributing columnist Rick Reilly writes that the deal shows just how widely these so-called NIL agreements have proliferated since becoming kosher — and how ridiculous it is that past athletes who benefited illicitly from their stardom have not had their resulting demerits erased.

In other words: Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back. The star running back won the trophy in 2005 and had it stripped after his family accepted gifts from sports marketers.

“Back then, players who broke the vow of poverty were punished,” Rick writes. “Today, it’s perfectly fine.”

Contributing columnist Adam Lashinsky is pushing for another step forward: Universities themselves should pay all the athletes “generating big bucks” for the schools.

He got to thinking about the farce that college sports have become thanks to the dissolution of the Pac-12 conference, triggered by multiple schools bolting for more lucrative broadcast contracts.

But somehow there’s still not money for the players? Does the $7 billion set to funnel to the Big Ten alone over the next seven years not go as far as it used to?

Adam favors a bill working through California’s legislature that would make Division 1 schools set aside half their TV revenue to pay players — first the big-money teams and then athletes in less popular sports, too.

It’s only fair to ensure some college money for young Ghalee — even if he goes pro in karate.

Chaser: Elsewhere in the sports world, today is National Pickleball Day! Rick will NOT be celebrating.

Nature’s unsung beauties

Consider the moth. Unless you’ve got a porch light, you probably don’t do it often. But lepidopterist Akito Kawahara and conservation photographer Carla Rhodes think you should.

It’s true butterflies get all the love. But moth species outnumber them about 160,000 to 19,500 and can be just as captivating. As Kawahara writes, “Their kaleidoscope of colors and patterns range from dazzling to cryptic, epitomizing the art of camouflage.”

Dolly Parton, are you listening?

But moths are in danger and, with them, the ecosystems that rely on them. Kawahara writes that moth species are “vanishing quickly,” with 90 percent of them reliant on just one type of plant for their diet — all too easy to disrupt.

Fortunately, conservationists have started loving on moths the way everyone loves on butterflies. “Want to help?” Kawahara asks. He explains how you might aid in saving species right from your phone.

But the first step is just looking at these beautiful creatures. Wonder awaits.

Less politics

It’s natural to rush to defend your friend. But what if your friend is actually a celebrity you only feel you know, “through repeated superficial ‘contact’ via social media, 24-hour news and the like”?

That’s how contributing columnist Brian Broome describes his parasocial relationship with the musician Lizzo, who is in hot water amid allegations of body-shaming and intimidation of her backup dancers and others.

Brian liked her image, liked what she stood for and thus took an uncritical shine to her. Now he’s feeling queasy about the attraction, not least because — interestingly — “I can see now that this is not too different from what I have accused conservatives of doing.”

Let Brian walk you through how love of Lizzo is just a little like love of Donald Trump.

Chaser: Jen Rubin writes that the former president’s far-fetched defenses are aimed not at the courtroom but at those supporters who just can’t give him up.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Drawn to the famous

Heedless of surprise singeing

Like a moth to flame

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!