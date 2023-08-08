Share Comment on this story Comment

Robert Gebelhoff hit the nail on the head when he noted in his July 31 column, “You’re probably recycling plastic wrong. And it’s not your fault.­­,” that we need to “prevent plastics that cannot be recycled from reaching the market in the first place.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It is primarily unrecyclable single-use plastics that are polluting our planet. A 2021 study of 35 years of data from Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup showed that nearly 70 percent of the most common items polluting beaches and waterways worldwide are not recyclable.

One of these common items that did not make it into the column but that bears noting is plastic foam foodware. Plastic foam, or expanded polystyrene, is perhaps one of the most insidious types of single-use plastics. Compared with other plastics, it easily breaks up into tiny pieces, or microplastics, and its light weight (plastic foam is approximately 95 percent air by volume) renders it especially prone to flying or washing away into our ocean.

Worse yet, most people don’t know it’s not recyclable. This month, Ocean Conservancy will release a report about the environmental impacts of plastic foam. Among the key findings is new survey data showing that more than half of Americans put plastic foam in their recycling bin.

With more than a garbage truck’s worth of plastics entering the ocean every minute, we will need policy solutions to create the systemic changes our planet so desperately needs. We can start by phasing out items — such as plastic foam foodware — that are not recyclable.

Anja Brandon, Washington

The writer is associate director of U.S. plastics policy for Ocean Conservancy.

Robert Gebelhoff’s July 31 column likely confused readers even more about recycling.

The Plastics Industry Association and its members believe plastic should remain in the economy and out of the environment. The fact is that innovations in product and material design have outpaced our recycling infrastructure. We all want to recycle more, and the plastics industry continues to invest billions of dollars in technologies to improve recycling, but we need partners to reach recycling goals.

Mr. Gebelhoff wrote that the plastics industry created the system of resin codes that include the “chasing arrows.” Fact: The plastics industry created a code with a solid triangle — but no mention of “chasing arrows.” States started requiring the “chasing arrows” years ago to encourage recycling. Today, 29 states require it. This government mandate is the reason the “chasing arrows” are placed on recyclable materials, not because of plastic manufacturers.

It is also wrong to suggest that red Solo cups, made from polystyrene, are hard to recycle. D.C. collects these recyclable cups in its routine curbside recycling. Mr. Gebelhoff’s misguided advice could lead to infinite numbers of recyclable items ending up in a landfill instead of in the blue bin where they can be taken to a recycling center and made into something new.

Our industry agrees that we need to recycle more and that the United States needs a national standard of labeling. However, perpetuating misinformation will not increase recycling rates nor help us reach our common goal of a more circular economy.

Matt Seaholm, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Plastics Industry Association.

Robert Gebelhoff clearly illuminated the issues that face — and the frustrations mounting within — the arena of plastics recycling infrastructure and regulation. As executive director of Ameripen, a network of industry stakeholders dedicated to improving packaging and the environment, I’ve seen firsthand how companies have developed and integrated more sustainable packaging into their product portfolios. However, everyone’s efforts — industry, government and consumers alike — might come to naught if the United States continues to operate without a consistent national framework for compostable, recyclable and reusable claims and labeling for packaging.

In a nutshell, these claims, such as the well-known “chasing arrows” we see on plastics, are generally driven at the federal level under the Federal Trade Commission’s Green Guides. Yet these guides are simply that — guides. They are not federal law, nor do they preempt state laws, which often deviate greatly. The result? An inconsistent and confusing patchwork of federal guidance and state laws and an increasingly confused and frustrated public that mistrusts the recovery and recycling system.

Ultimately, a legally binding act of Congress is the best policy solution to end the current confusion surrounding packaging claims and labeling. Ameripen envisions a cohesive national framework that gives both the Environmental Protection Agency and the FTC a role, allowing for the successful and economically viable recovery and reuse of our planet’s precious resources.