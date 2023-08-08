Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Ohio, memories of the episode remain raw: As president in 2017, Donald Trump traveled to the eastern part of the state and vowed that industrial jobs are “coming back,” adding, “Don’t sell your house.” Less than two years later, the General Motors plant in Lordstown closed down, and its workers screamed betrayal.

Trump’s broken promise has created a big opportunity for President Biden right now, due to another major labor dispute unfolding in the same region. The United Auto Workers union is demanding that workers at an Ultium Cells plant near Lordstown — a closely watched GM-backed project that manufactures electric vehicle battery cells — get wages and working standards that match those of conventional autoworkers, and UAW wants Biden to get much more active in publicly pushing for an equitable resolution.

If Biden helps achieve better wages for these Ohio workers, he can boast of restoring good manufacturing jobs in the same region where Trump has long exploited the social decay of deindustrialization. He can demonstrate that workers have a big stake in transitioning to a decarbonized future. But if these EV manufacturing jobs turn out to be substandard, workers in Ohio and elsewhere might come to see the broader decarbonization push as a threat to their livelihoods.

Advertisement

“We’re not going to give Biden credit for helping out in Lordstown if the jobs at Ultium remain poverty-level,” Shawn Fain, the president of UAW, told me. Fain, who is withholding UAW’s endorsement of Biden’s reelection for now, noted that Ultium workers now get about half the wages that workers at the former GM plant nearby received, and called on Biden to get “a hell of a lot more vocal.”

Follow this author Greg Sargent 's opinions Follow

The skirmish over the Ultium plant is related to broader contract talks between UAW and the Big Three automakers — Ford, Stellantis and GM (which jointly owns Ultium with LG Energy Solution). Along with higher wages and better working conditions for the roughly 150,000 UAW members at conventional Big Three plants, UAW wants workers at EV battery plants to enjoy union-level wage and safety standards.

But the automakers have set up separate legal entities to build EV battery plants that operate outside UAW’s contracts with the Big Three. Fain said this enables “poverty-level wages” for EV workers.

Advertisement

With Biden’s policies pumping huge sums into incentives for green technologies, the UAW wants Biden to use those dollars as leverage to pressure the Big Three. Some $9.2 billion in federal loans will support Ford-backed EV battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky, and Ultium got a $2.5 billion loan to support battery cell manufacturing, but in both cases, UAW complains, the money came with no wage conditions.

Disputes like this are sometimes portrayed as proof that the green transition must inevitably conflict with workers’ interests. But the UAW sees an opportunity: The creation of a decarbonized economy could mean untold numbers of good green-manufacturing jobs in the Midwest. What’s at issue is the place of workers in this inevitable economic transformation, which depends on how good — or bad — EV jobs turn out to be.

“We’re not against a green economy,” Fain said. “But we are against a green economy that’s going to drive a race to the bottom.” He added that there “needs to be a just transition.”

Advertisement

Biden often says, “When I think climate, I think jobs.” That’s shorthand for reassuring workers that they have much to gain from the green transition, a message Biden pushes relentlessly.

“The fact of the matter is that Biden ran on climate being good for labor,” Robinson Meyer, the founding executive editor of the invaluable climate website Heatmap, told me. “Organized labor is central to the vision of decarbonization that Biden has sold.”

The Ultium plant’s workers voted to join UAW last year, and what happens with wages there will “set the tone” for what follows, Fain said, because it’s the first unionized EV battery plant funded by Biden policies to be up and running.

“If Biden can help workers at the Lordstown electric battery plant get a good union contract with high wages, that would go far in showing that autoworkers can gain from the transition,” Steven Greenhouse, author of a history of American labor, told me.

Advertisement

Greenhouse likened this moment to the period after World War II, when the UAW and other unions pressured major corporations such as GM for their fair cut of the three decades of prosperity that followed. “That was key to building the middle class,” he said.

Biden advisers note that he pushed for provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act — the big climate bill — that would have imposed more conditions on green energy loans, but he lacked votes in Congress for the proposal. Officials say they’re legally constrained from placing new conditions on them but that they’re looking for areas to do more in this regard.

“The president is in overall agreement that we need a just transition to electric vehicles that promotes not just more jobs but good union jobs,” senior White House economic adviser Gene Sperling told me. “Those are views that the president is not going to be shy about voicing.”

Advertisement

The green transition is more likely to succeed if a broad political coalition unifies behind it. As David Dayen argues for the American Prospect, this requires ensuring that the workers who build that transition have real, meaningful buy-in.