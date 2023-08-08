Share Comment on this story Comment

The Aug. 3 front-page article “A short circuit in India’s renewable-energy push” ignored important context. First, degradation of many of these first-generation solar systems occurred largely because they were made redundant by the aggressive and successful rural electrification program, Saubhagya, launched in 2017 by the current government, achieving almost 100 percent electrification by 2019.

Second, the article incorrectly implied that mini-grid solutions have failed writ large, without recognizing that the improving electrification landscape and positive regulatory environment have paved the way for successful commercial mini-grid operators that complement the grid. Companies such as Husk Power, OMC, Tata Power and Hamara Grid have raised more than $150 million of private capital and are operating close to 1,000 mini-grids that serve homes and entrepreneurs in rural India with reliable, productive-use clean energy.

Much was learned from the first generation of government-funded mini-grids, including the need to be far more responsive to communities and the importance of saving local businesses from failing. India’s effort to provide electricity from both grid-based and distributed renewable energy is a success that should be replicated globally, offering a model for public- and private-sector innovation that can put developing economies on a high-energy, low-carbon growth pathway.

Ashvin Dayal, New York

The writer is senior vice president of power and climate for the Rockefeller Foundation.

The article on solar mini-grids in India outlined the obvious but not always heeded reality that infrastructure — even small infrastructure — requires operation and maintenance. The article failed to mention the many systems that are delivering reliable electricity throughout India and around the world because they were well-planned and are well-maintained.

Giveaway systems without long-term planning generally don’t work anywhere, but well-designed, properly managed mini-grids can quickly deliver robust grid electricity at higher reliability and lower cost than any other electrification strategy.

Allison Archambault, Washington