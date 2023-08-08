The Aug. 3 front-page article “A short circuit in India’s renewable-energy push” ignored important context.
Second, the article incorrectly implied that mini-grid solutions have failed writ large, without recognizing that the improving electrification landscape and positive regulatory environment have paved the way for successful commercial mini-grid operators that complement the grid. Companies such as Husk Power, OMC, Tata Power and Hamara Grid have raised more than $150 million of private capital and are operating close to 1,000 mini-grids that serve homes and entrepreneurs in rural India with reliable, productive-use clean energy.
Much was learned from the first generation of government-funded mini-grids, including the need to be far more responsive to communities and the importance of saving local businesses from failing. India’s effort to provide electricity from both grid-based and distributed renewable energy is a success that should be replicated globally, offering a model for public- and private-sector innovation that can put developing economies on a high-energy, low-carbon growth pathway.
Ashvin Dayal, New York
The writer is senior vice president of power and climate for the Rockefeller Foundation.
The article on solar mini-grids in India outlined the obvious but not always heeded reality that infrastructure — even small infrastructure — requires operation and maintenance. The article failed to mention the many systems that are delivering reliable electricity throughout India and around the world because they were well-planned and are well-maintained.
Giveaway systems without long-term planning generally don’t work anywhere, but well-designed, properly managed mini-grids can quickly deliver robust grid electricity at higher reliability and lower cost than any other electrification strategy.
Allison Archambault, Washington
The writer is president of EarthSpark International, a non profit that launched Haiti’s first solar-powered community electricity grid in 2015.