Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Just months after winning the World Cup last December in Qatar, Lionel Messi, arguably the best soccer player on the planet, made an unexpected decision. Rather than play his last few years in the fierce competitive environment of a European league, Messi chose to join Inter Miami, the worst team in the eastern conference of Major League Soccer (MLS), America’s professional soccer league.

Miami, a soccer-crazy town, welcomed him in a frenzy. Murals of Messi dressed in Inter pink popped up around town. Tickets sold out to watch him play in the team’s small, temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale. (A proper one will be ready in 2025, an owner said.) An image of Messi grocery shopping at a local supermarket went viral.

Messi has responded with fireworks.

He has played four games and scored seven goals, at least half of those in his trademark physics-defying fashion. He has managed to do it with the support of a group of players who, until very recently, had struggled to gel as a team.

Advertisement

But Messi has done something even more remarkable: he has treated MLS with respect.

At 36, Messi could have approached his contract with Inter Miami as a comfortable early retirement. From 2004 to 2021, he collected every prize available with Barcelona, including three Champions League titles. He has won a record-breaking seven “golden balls,” awarded each year to the best soccer player in the world. Last year, after decades of frustration, Messi finally led Argentina to a World Cup triumph in Qatar, and he did it with astonishing virtuosity.

After 43 trophies, what else is there left to do? Play like a fierce, competitive lion for an emerging franchise in the United States, it turns out.

Share this article Share

Messi’s level of effort is an outlier.

Some experienced players have joined MLS in the last stages of their careers and shown flashes of brilliance. Wayne Rooney, the great English striker did so. Frenchman Thierry Henry did it, too. Even the fearsome Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the LA Galaxy a couple of moments of balletic ruthlessness.

Advertisement

But most aging stars have treated MLS like a last, lucrative stop, with English midfielder Steven Gerrard and Italian playmaker Andrea Pirlo two of the most glaring examples.

Messi has been doing the opposite.

After being subbed in his first game against Mexico’s Cruz Azul (and scoring an unreal, game-winning first goal), Messi has played almost every minute of his first four matches. Instead of letting others do the heavy lifting, Messi has run, pressured and asked for the ball time and time again. He has also shoved opponents and argued with referees, giving a game against Orlando City the same importance he used to give a crucial match for Barcelona.

By playing to the full extent of his talents (“full beast mode,” as my teenage son puts it), Messi is not only living up to the demands (and obvious rewards) of his contract with Inter Miami. He is also granting MLS a degree of significance and status that the league has been striving for since its founding almost three decades ago.

Advertisement

After struggling to find its footing for years, the league first rose to public prominence with the arrival of David Beckham to LA Galaxy in 2007. It should be no surprise that Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami, played an integral role in bringing Messi to the league. Now, Messi appears to have taken it upon himself to show that soccer in the United States is ready for its next big leap.