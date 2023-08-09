Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

When the Cold War ended more than 30 years ago — and a coolheaded realism still existed in both U.S. political parties about the dangers of expanding nuclear stockpiles — President George H.W. Bush removed cruise missiles armed with nuclear warheads from America’s ships and submarines. Bush’s move was a prudent step for nuclear stability. In 2013, President Barack Obama retired the nuclear cruise missiles permanently.

Or so we thought. This month, as House and Senate conferees begin to iron out differences between the two chambers on a nearly $900 billion Pentagon spending bill for next fiscal year, both the House and Senate armed services committees want to place a new generation of nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles (known as SLCM-Ns) back on Navy vessels. That would be a mistake.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Proponents argue that by deploying SLCM-Ns on attack submarines, the United States can more efficiently disperse its tactical nuclear weapons around the world, closer to potential targets, namely China. Such a move, they argue, would also help narrow the gap between the size of Moscow’s tactical nuclear arsenal (roughly 2,000 in number) and the Pentagon’s much smaller stockpile of several hundred.

Advertisement

But putting SLCM-Ns aboard attack submarines would complicate the mission of those vessels, which are charged with hunting enemy vessels. They would take up limited launch-tube space needed for anti-submarine warfare and require the Navy to recertify crew members for nuclear operations. Carrying nuclear cruise missiles would also limit the subs’ participation in allied naval exercises as well as their ability to make port calls and maintenance stops in countries that don’t welcome nuclear platforms in their harbors. This goes for surface ships as well and helps explain why the Navy opposes the missiles’ return.

Another reason to forgo SLCM-Ns: They are destabilizing. Cruise missiles fly low, under radars, and at much higher speeds than a generation ago. That combination reduces warning times to minutes and would force our rivals in Moscow and Beijing to match the capability. Returning these weapons to our arsenal would also lead other nations — Iran comes to mind — to hurry their development.

Then there is the cost-benefit crunch. A new generation of SLCM-Ns (and their warheads) would cost roughly $10 billion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and perhaps much more to make them operational at sea. Conferees should weigh that price tag against the three systems the United States already has in place to deliver tactical nuclear weapons: cruise missiles launched from B-52s, submarine-based missiles that carry low-yield W76 warheads, and B61 gravity bombs dropped from stealth bombers and fighters. All three are designed to prevent our adversaries from using tactical nuclear weapons; the military doesn’t need a fourth.

Advertisement

Finally, it won’t matter where conferees place their bets if the subs and ships that carry the weapons can’t put to sea. House and Senate lawmakers wrestling with next year’s Pentagon budget would do better to move faster to reverse the vulnerabilities that stem from the Navy’s embarrassingly broken submarine and ship maintenance programs than to divert precious dollars for new tactical nukes. Just last month, the Congressional Research Service found that about 40 percent of the Navy’s fast-attack submarines are in, or are awaiting, maintenance. That’s about twice the percentage of subs that were out of service in fiscal 2015.