The results of an Ohio special election held Tuesday show the galvanizing power of abortion 14 months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade — and offer a warning to state legislators who seek to limit popular choice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have made it harder to pass future ballot measures, including one Ohio voters will consider in November that would codify reproductive rights. Seeking low turnout, state lawmakers scheduled for mid-August a special election on their proposal to limit the initiative process. But the poll drew more than 3 million votes. More than twice as many people voted early in Ohio on Issue 1, the only measure on the ballot, as voted early in the highly contested May 2022 primary for U.S. Senate.

Direct democracy does not always produce good outcomes. In 2004, Ohio was among several states where voters added same-sex marriage bans to their state constitutions. California’s ballot initiative system has created a messy patchwork of policies that limit state revenue while also mandating state spending on certain programs.

But referendums have proven to be essential checks on state legislatures, particularly in states in which one party controls the legislature and the governorship — and responds more readily to party activists than to the median voter.

The initiative process grew out of the populist movement more than a century ago. Ballot measures are safety valves that channel popular discontent into legitimate policy shifts and encourage state lawmakers to keep ordinary voters’ views in mind. Many important changes would not have happened without bypassing state lawmakers; voters in seven states approved Medicaid expansion after their legislators blocked the reform: South Dakota, Idaho, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Utah.

On abortion, every time voters have been given the choice, they have opted to maintain abortion access — in red states (Kansas and Kentucky), purple states (Michigan) and blue states (California and Vermont). Questions of reproductive freedom defined a Wisconsin Supreme Court judicial election this year, boosting a liberal candidate who tilted the balance of power on the court.

Ohio’s lawmakers needed a voter rebuke. Last year, Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R) boasted: “We can kind of do what we want.” This is the mentality that prompted the GOP legislature to ignore two Ohio constitutional amendments, which voters passed in 2015 and 2018, that outlawed partisan gerrymandering. A commission led by Republican legislative leaders also disregarded state Supreme Court rulings ordering it to draw fairer district lines, and last November’s elections were held with maps that the high court had ruled unconstitutional. The Buckeye State is so badly gerrymandered that Republicans control 70 percent of state legislative seats despite averaging about 54 percent of the vote in statewide races over the past decade.

Rather than moderating to appeal to more voters, some state lawmakers and right-wing activists seek to erode popular checks by weakening state referendum processes. Efforts to raise the threshold for passing a referendum failed last year in South Dakota and Arkansas, although Arizonans approved a constitutional amendment requiring 60 percent of voters to enact measures that would raise taxes. In D.C., the local Democratic Party is challenging in court a proposed ballot initiative that would institute nonpartisan primaries and ranked-choice voting in the capital city — that is, voting reforms that would encourage broader participation in elections.

Thankfully, anti-majoritarian forces failed in Ohio, despite the legislature’s hope that a midsummer poll would blunt organized efforts to protect abortion access.