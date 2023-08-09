Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

For the past three years, the book’s author has known the feeling. But it’s not intense enchantment that exhausted Miller. It’s walking upstairs, or washing dishes, or conversing too energetically. Miller has long covid.

In her essay, the latest in our Post Pandemic series, Miller explains how painful her ailment is. As her old everyday life lodged out of reach, she writes she felt her “whole future dropping away.”

She wouldn’t wish this life on anyone, which is why she warns so direly of still-high covid-19 transmission and subsequent long-covid rates.

But a world eager to forget the pandemic’s suffering has little appetite for its living reminders. Miller is happy for the many people who have celebrated bouncing back from the coronavirus. “But,” she writes, “a nasty implication hovered over those of us who weren’t: What’s your problem?”

Leana Wen has been reflecting on another illness that’s equally stigmatized, and equally personal: After the birth of her first child, like 1 in 7 new mothers, she suffered from postpartum depression.

But when a screening questionnaire identified her case, Leana writes, “instead of seeing it as reason to bring up concerns with my physician, I asked for another form and changed my answers.”

She is hopeful that a new treatment, the once-a-day pill zuranolone, will help end the shame around postpartum depression. It’s easy, it’s effective, and it will soon be accessible.

Leana thinks she would have taken it, and she hopes any mother-to-be in the same boat will allow herself to make the same decision.

Mojo-dojo casa office!

In The Post’s newsroom, nice as it is, most of our desks are arrayed in an open-floorplan bullpen.

My desk (collecting dust most weeks of the year while I work remotely) is within sneeze-earshot of several colleagues. Christine Emba, would you like a tissue?

Megan McArdle (also remote, mind you) says this won’t do if employers are to lure their workers back in person. Her solution?

“Why not give those workers offices worth returning to? And I mean this literally: offices.” Her column runs through the benefits and dismantles the drawbacks — including even the cost of all those extra walls.

Meanwhile, the Editorial Board cheers President Biden’s push to get federal workers back into the office, regardless of whether they have a sliding-glass door to call their own. He has set a deadline for next month.

We all know the old chestnuts by now about in-person collaboration and surplus productivity and nobody bowling alone, but the board adds how the return of federal workers will help revitalize downtown D.C.

And even bigger-picture? The board writes: “What better evidence could there be that the country is truly back on its feet?”

But not everyone would be thrilled. Consider reader and federal worker Donna Simonek, who responded to an op-ed last week by Mike Bloomberg that argued it’s time to cut the excuses for D.C.’s empty office buildings. Simonek’s take: We feds are not “the solution to D.C.’s commercial real estate problem.”

From the defense of the policy by contributing columnist Natasha Sarin and law professor Kimberly Clausing, who both worked at the Treasury Department when the deal was worked out.

Their essay identifies the five top arguments against the global minimum tax being made by Republicans, “who are throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the idea”: It threatens tax sovereignty; it’s a giveaway to foreign governments; it hurts workers; etc.

The authors pick apart each point one by one, which leads them to an unsavory conclusion: Republicans should just “fess up” that their priority is helping corporations dodge as many taxes as possible.

Chaser: Max Boot writes in support of another crusade for global cooperation: the creation of an international anti-corruption court.

Bonus chaser: You know who probably wouldn’t support that? The folks the Editorial Board refer to as the Azerbaijani kleptocracy.

More politics

Anger got a lot of blame for the populist wave that first washed over the United States halfway through the last decade. Well, anger and “economic anxiety.”

But what if it’s not just anger fueling the trend? What if it’s sadness, too?

Chuck Lane just reviewed what he calls “a subtle new analysis” of the phenomenon and is pretty convinced by its “provocative implication.”

One choice quote from the new work: “A more complex sense of malaise and gloom, rather than anger per se, drives the rise in populism.”

Chaser: Protectionism often follows populism, and George Will writes how current trade policy could lead to an un-sugary holiday season.

Smartest, fastest

