Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Tove Danovich is a writer in Portland, Ore., and the author of “Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them.” On an early June evening near Middlebury, Vt., the rising moon was so big and red that I at first thought I was watching the sun set. I stood outside with a group of people, all of us marveling at the rosy orb, big as a peach. “The moon,” someone said, and then we all began chanting the word like a mantra. I stood there for 20 minutes, witnessing.

But the supermoon that rose last week dwarfed that June moon. It was so large that it looked unfamiliar and a little scary, a faraway world in a sci-fi movie.

The word supermoon refers to moments when the moon is full at its closest approach to Earth. When you see a supermoon rise, it often appears larger and brighter than normal, and it is easy to imagine that it is heading right for you rather than following its familiar path across the night sky. Even at its closest point, the moon is still more than 200,000 miles from Earth. But on a supermoon night, the miles melt away.

Advertisement

This month has the rare distinction of two supermoons — on Aug. 1 and Aug. 30. How rare is that? It won’t happen again until 2037. Fourteen years is a long wait for us but a mere blip in celestial time: There’s a solar eclipse that will be visible in the United States next April, but that won’t happen again until 2044; Halley’s comet won’t be back until 2061. To track the action in the heavens is to become aware of the universe’s sleepy timetables — and how quickly life passes for humans.

Every child knows what the moon can do. It pulls our tides and gives light to our darks — the sun’s light reflects off the moon and lights our way, reminding us that what is unreachable is still present and powerful. We plot the moon’s waxes and wanes on our calendars and monitor the way it throws its weight around, making tidal waters rise and retreat. Whoever conceived the word “lunacy” did so because madness was once thought to relate to the cycles of the moon. We often use the word “moonstruck” as a synonym for falling in love, because the sight of a full moon invites a certain euphoria. Even a normal-size full moon can keep people up at night.

A good moonrise needs a good name. The Farmer’s Almanac has a full moon name for each month, and we know some of these by heart: the wolf moon, the harvest moon — August’s is sometimes called the sturgeon moon, because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain was said to be easiest to catch right about now. Some of our names come from Native American tribes; the Cree tribe, who spread across what is now Canada, called August’s the flying up moon, referring to the time of year when young birds left their nests. These names say little or nothing about the moon itself; instead, they remind us at night what’s happening on Earth by day.

Advertisement

When a supermoon rises, heavy and pregnant over the horizon, we can’t help but stare. I raise my phone to take a picture, hoping it’ll turn out, but it never does: The moon, no matter the month, always looks too small on my screen, the colors all wrong. It’s far too big to grasp. Yet, we keep snapping pictures, as if it were a random firefly we could somehow capture in a jar.

Share this article Share

Tonight, roughly 7,000 other satellites will orbit Earth, but the moon has been there longer than any of those — or us. The satellites we boost into space, tiny beacons of light that I sometimes confuse with stars, will eventually burn out and die. Normally, we either let them come back down to Earth, disintegrating in the atmosphere on the way home, or push them out into space.