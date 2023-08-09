Opinion columnists Ruth Marcus and Jason Willick will be online at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 9 to answer questions about the indictments of former president Donald Trump, the Supreme Court, Hunter Biden’s plea deal and any other legal issues.
Read Ruth and Jason’s coverage:
- What if George Conway were Trump’s defense lawyer?
- The Trump indictment tramples no one’s First Amendment rights
- No, Justice Alito. Congress should not butt out on Supreme Court ethics.
- Why the Hunter Biden plea fiasco will be a drag on Democrats
- A Trump Jan. 6 indictment could be both an explosion and a dud
- How John Roberts is outmaneuvering his critics
Live chats with columnists
Live chats:
- With Erik Wemple: Is the New York Times’ elimination of its sports department part of a larger trend?
- With David Ignatius: How can the Ukraine war end?
- With Alexandra Petri: Can you tickle a rat?
- With Eugene Robinson: Will Republicans return to reality post-Trump?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Can we get Trump off the ballot?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Why compare Biden’s and Trump’s approval ratings?
Submit a question:
- Erik Wemple (Mondays once a month at 12 p.m. ET)
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post live chats
Having a technical issue with a chat? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.