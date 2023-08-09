The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Have legal questions about the Trump indictment? Ask our columnists.

By
and 
August 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
1 min

Opinion columnists Ruth Marcus and Jason Willick will be online at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 9 to answer questions about the indictments of former president Donald Trump, the Supreme Court, Hunter Biden’s plea deal and any other legal issues.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Submit your question or comment below.

Read Ruth and Jason’s coverage:

Live chats with columnists

Live chats:

Submit a question:

See all Washington Post live chats

Having a technical issue with a chat? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.

Loading...